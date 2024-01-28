Apple Releases Epic 15-Minute Shot On iPhone Film For Chinese New Year

Apple has released an epic “Shot on iPhone” film for Chinese Lunar New Year, with a profound message about body image.

Produced by TBWA\Media Arts Lab Shanghai and 500 Days of Summer director Marc Webb, the film tells the story of Wei, a schoolgirl and her doting grandfather.

“It’s my face. It’s weird. No one will ever like me,” said young Wei, looking at airbrushed fashion models.

Her grandad, however, tells her to “just be yourself”.

Wei also gets given a hard time at school with classmates calling her “Garlic Nose”. Wei says: “I want to be anyone! Anyone but me!”

But, she discovers she has the power to shapeshift and become just that, anyone but herself. However, problems soon emerge with this approach, leading her into disillusionment and a loss of her sense of self.

In the “Making of” video, Webb explained that they pushed the iPhone camera with difficult transitions and shooting inside very tight spaces — like a cupboard. It also put Action Mode, which stabilises video footage, to use.

“When you start making stuff, I think it’s really important to be hard on yourself, to be critical,” said Webb, “but don’t let that paralyse you. This is a really important thing about the creative process”.

CREDITS

Agency: TBWA\Media Arts Lab Shanghai

Production: Radical US, M Production Shanghai

Director: Marc Webb

Screenwriter: Pan Yiran

Art Director: Li Anran

Director of Photography: Cecile Zhang

Music: Varqa Buehrer