Aotearoa New Zealand Draws Away From Australia In Lions Tally

Australia was once again shown up by its smaller neighbour New Zealand overnight with the shaky isles receiving one gold, one silver and three bronze Lions overnight with Australia only managing two bronze Lions in out of the Creative B2B, Creative Data, Direct, Media, PR and Social & Influencer categories.

Colenso BBDO Auckland received a gold and a bronze Lion for its “Adoptable” campaign for Pedigree in the Direct category, which follows its Grand Prix win on Monday night for the same work in the outdoor category. Colenso also received another bronze Lion in the Direct category for its “Meowzer” campaign for Whiskas.

The Direct category was also productive for DDB New Zealand, Auckland, which received a silver Lion for its “Greenprint” work for Volkswagen. Also in the direct category, Dentsu Creative, Auckland received a bronze Lion for its “Aid Aisle” campaign for FreshChoice supermarkets. CHEP Network, Melbourne also managed a bronze in the Direct category for its work “Climate Doctor’s Certificate” for School Strike 4 Climate.

The Grand Prix Lion in the Direct category went to McCann London for its “Everyday Tactician” work for Xbox.

In the Media category, DDB New Zealand managed a bronze Lion this time for its “Ad-Ons” campaign for McDonalds.

Australia didn’t bother the scorers, while the Grand Prix went to Brazilian agency GUT, Sao Paulo for its work for online marketplace company Mecrado Libre “Handshake Hunt.”

In the Creative Data category, the only Antipodean winner was VML, Sydney, which received a bronze Lion for its “Virtual Pro” work for Rip Curl. The Grand Prix in that category went to McCann Poland, Warsaw for its work with Mastercard “Room for Everybody.”

PR also saw only one Lion awarded to ANZ agencies. In this instance, it was another bronze Lion. This one going to M&C Saatchi for “The Plastic Forecast” on behalf of The Minderoo Foundation. The Grand Prix was claimed by Golin London for its work “The Misheard Version” for Specsavers.

No Australian or New Zealand agencies won anything in the Creative B2B category nor in the Social and Influencer category. The Grand Prix in Social & Influencer went to Ogilvy New York for its hilarious Michael Cerave work for skin cream brand Cerave.

While the Grand Prix in Creative B2B went to Spanish agency David, Madrid for its work for JC Decaux meet Marina Prieto.