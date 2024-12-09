AO 2025 Gets Sweeter With Australia’s First M&M’s Pop-Up Store

The Australian Open and M&M’S Australia have announced a multi-year partnership which will see M&M’S named as the Official Confectionery Partner of the Australian Open.

In January, M&M’S will launch Australia’s first pop-up M&M’S store at the Australian Open, offering fans the chance to immerse themselves in the brand’s colourful world.

M&M’S Melbourne will be the brand’s unofficial eighth store in the world and the first in the Southern Hemisphere, taking inspiration from the likes of M&M’S New York, London, Las Vegas, Shanghai, Berlin, Disney Springs and Mall Of America.

Visitors to M&M’s Melbourne will have the chance to capture a shot with the entire M&M gang or showcase their tennis skills by posing for their best ace shot alongside beloved M&M’s characters, Red and Yellow.

Exclusive M&M’S merchandise will be available to collect, along with the iconic M&M’S chocolate wall. Fans can mix and match their favourite M&M’S colours, including two AO exclusive shades – pink and light blue – which have been purpose made in its Ballarat factory for the event.

“We are incredibly excited to welcome M&M’S to the Australian Open. M&M’S is recognised globally as a fun, playful and much-loved brand, making it a fantastic fit for the Happy Slam,” chief commercial officer Cedric Cornelis said.

“The Australian Open – one of only four Grand Slams globally – is the perfect location for the first M&M’S store in the Southern Hemisphere. We know that its popup in Garden Square will be one of the most popular destinations at AO 2025, with fans eager to experience the playful and immersive world of M&M’S.”

“We’re thrilled to announce our partnership with the Australian Open, a collaboration that will allow us to cement the M&M’S brand as a cultural leader and bring AO fans into the wonderful world of M&M’S,” said Mars Wrigley’s portfolio director Michelle Gazzola.

“Through immersive, interactive experiences, we’re excited to bring M&M’S colourful fun to life at Australia’s first M&M’S Store, marking the start to what is going to be a big year for the brand.

“This is the first time we’ve done anything of this scale in Australia, and we’re excited to share this journey with Australian Open fans. We can’t wait to bring a vibrant, inclusive, and joyful activation to this iconic event and make M&M’S history in Australia”.

The M&M’S Melbourne store will be open from 6 to 26 January 2025.