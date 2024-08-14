MarketingNewsletter

ANZ Inks Deal To Support Brisbane Festival

ANZ today announced its partnership with the 2024 Brisbane Festival, a three-week event celebrating Queensland’s vibrant art scene. The event runs from 30 August to 21 September 2024.

The partnership demonstrates our shared dedication to community and artistic celebration and is one of ANZ’s commitments to invest in projects that Queenslanders believe in.

Brisbane Festival will play host to the ANZ Festival Garden – an all-ages inner-city wonderland of food, live music and entertainment set among the South Bank Parklands.

General Manager, Marketing at ANZ, Sian Chadwick said: “At ANZ, our purpose is to shape a world where people and communities thrive and we know the state of Queensland is thriving. Brisbane Festival is a terrific example of this – it is a showcase and celebration of the very best art and culture from around the state and the world.”

“For the 2024 festival, we will deliver an important piece of the event experience – ANZ Festival Garden, which will be a hub of creativity and culinary delights and a wonderful place to bring so many Queenslanders together,” she said.

Brisbane Festival Artistic Director Louise Bezzina said: “Partnering with ANZ allows us to provide a special place for patrons to gather. The support enhances our offer of interactive experiences, making the ANZ Festival Garden a vibrant central hub of the festival.”

Brisbane Festival is an initiative of the Queensland Government and Brisbane City Council.

