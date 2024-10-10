Anytime Fitness Launches New Podcast Series Via Akcelo, Starring Turia Pitt, Osher Gunsberg & Troy Sachs

Anytime Fitness via Akcelo has given Aussies the chance to run, walk or roll with Turia Pitt, Osher Gunsberg and Troy Sachs OAM PLY via its new podcast series – Tread Mates.

With a growing understanding that movement is more powerful when shared, the campaign was created to provide Aussies with a virtual ‘mate’ to workout with, and highlight the importance of exercise and social connection for mental wellbeing.

In collaboration with Anytime Fitness trainers, Akcelo crafted the three-part podcast series specifically to be enjoyed while on the move. It offers inspiring and intimate insights into the mental health journeys of the Australian personalities, aiming to break down the stigma and motivate Aussies to participate in Anytime Fitness’ annual Tread as One event on 12 October, raising funds for R U OK?

Aden Hepburn, CEO at Akcelo said: “The only thing better than moving for your mind is moving with a mate. Tread Mates allows Aussies to feel like they have a friend with them while they exercise, offering companionship and inspiring stories that make movement more meaningful. We’re proud to partner with Anytime Fitness to create a campaign that not only promotes physical fitness but also drives real conversations and donations for rental health.”

Research from Anytime Fitness shows that half of Australians don’t have someone to exercise with, and 91 per cent are more likely to open up about personal challenges while exercising with a friend. Tread Mates offers a supportive companion to help listeners feel connected and motivated.

Caitlin Bancroft, group chief marketing officer said: “As a brand committed to fostering a supportive community, and a year-round commitment to supporting mental health, we want to encourage more Aussies to move with mates, check in on them and ask them if they need support. It can be hard to admit when things aren’t OK but moving with friends can make it easier. We want to see as many people as possible running, walking or rolling on 12 Oct for Tread as One so we can raise more funds for our long term charity partner R U OK?.”

All Australians are encouraged to participate in Tread as One – whether Anytime Fitness members or not – and raise funds for suicide prevention charity, R U OK?. Tread as One aims to raise $300,000 this year, adding to the $1.2 million it has already raised for the charity since 2019.

In its first campaign for Anytime Fitness, Akcelo managed the creative, production, talent, PR, social and content.

