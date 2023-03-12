Andy Warhol’s Coca-Cola Goes On An Art Adventure

Some 61 years after Andy Warhol simultaneously criticised and glorified consumerist culture with his Green Coca-Cola Bottles,Coca-Cola launched its Warhol-inspired global campaign “Masterpiece”.

The campaign sees Andy Warhol’s 1962 Coca‑Cola abducted from it’s frame by Aket’s Divine Idyll (2022) and thrown to sailors in J.M.W Turner’s The Shipwreck. The drink then travels masterpieces including Edvard Munch’s The Scream , Van Gogh’s Bedroom in Arles and Johannes Vermeer’s Girl With A Pearl before it lands in the hands of an art student in desperate need of inspiration.

The enticing ad combines live action and animation to conjure the charm of Coke’s global “Real Magic” platform.

“Masterpiece’ is not a story in which Coke appears… Coke is the story,” says Pratik Thakar, global head of creative strategy and integrated content. “True to the spirit of the brand—and not unlike the way a supply chain collaborates to deliver Coca‑Cola to consumers at just the right time—a diverse collection of artwork spanning multiple genres, geographies and generations comes together to uplift a slumping teenager,”

“We are excited to connect with Coca‑Cola to showcase one of Andy Warhol’s most iconic works alongside some of the world’s most universally loved masterpieces,” said Michael Dayton Hermann, director of licensing, marketing and sales, The Andy Warhol Foundation for the Visual Arts. “These pieces, paired with works by emerging artists from around the globe, celebrate the inspirational power of visual art through the magical lens of Coca‑Cola.”

Feature image source: Youtube/@Coca-Cola