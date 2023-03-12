Andy Warhol’s Coca-Cola Goes On An Art Adventure

Andy Warhol’s Coca-Cola Goes On An Art Adventure
Nehir Hatipoglu
By Nehir Hatipoglu
SHARE
THIS



Some 61 years after Andy Warhol simultaneously criticised and glorified consumerist culture with his Green Coca-Cola Bottles,Coca-Cola launched its Warhol-inspired global campaign “Masterpiece”.

The campaign sees Andy Warhol’s 1962 Coca‑Cola abducted from it’s frame by Aket’s Divine Idyll (2022) and thrown to sailors in J.M.W Turner’s The Shipwreck. The drink then travels masterpieces including Edvard Munch’s The Scream , Van Gogh’s Bedroom in Arles and Johannes Vermeer’s Girl With A Pearl before it lands in the hands of an art student in desperate need of inspiration.

The enticing ad combines live action and animation to conjure the charm of Coke’s global “Real Magic” platform.

“Masterpiece’ is not a story in which Coke appears… Coke is the story,” says Pratik Thakar, global head of creative strategy and integrated content. “True to the spirit of the brand—and not unlike the way a supply chain collaborates to deliver Coca‑Cola to consumers at just the right time—a diverse collection of artwork spanning multiple genres, geographies and generations comes together to uplift a slumping teenager,”

“We are excited to connect with Coca‑Cola to showcase one of Andy Warhol’s most iconic works alongside some of the world’s most universally loved masterpieces,” said Michael Dayton Hermann, director of licensing, marketing and sales, The Andy Warhol Foundation for the Visual Arts. “These pieces, paired with works by emerging artists from around the globe, celebrate the inspirational power of visual art through the magical lens of Coca‑Cola.”

Feature image source: Youtube/@Coca-Cola

Please login with linkedin to comment

Latest News

No Alcohol Brewer Heaps Normal Froths To B Corp Certification
  • Marketing

No Alcohol Brewer Heaps Normal Froths To B Corp Certification

Heaps Normal has become the first dedicated non-alc beer company in Australia to achieve B Corp certification, achieving a score of 95.1. It is just the fifth Australian-owned brewery to achieve certification by B Corp, alongside Capital Brewing, Stone & Wood, Brick Lane, and 4 Pines. B Corp certified businesses meet high standards of social […]

Zenith Appoints Co-National Heads Of Strategy & Planning
  • Media

Zenith Appoints Co-National Heads Of Strategy & Planning

Zenith Australia has announced the promotion of Sarah Heitkamp (lead image) and Simon Schoen to the newly-created shared role of national head of strategy and planning. Effective immediately, Heitkamp and Schoen move from their roles as head of strategy and planning Sydney, and head of strategy and planning Melbourne respectively. Simon Schoen In their new […]

Tracksuit Appoints Sling & Stone To Shape Future Of Brand Tracking
  • Technology

Tracksuit Appoints Sling & Stone To Shape Future Of Brand Tracking

Tracksuit, a New Zealand-born startup on a mission to shape the future of brand tracking, has appointed challenger communications agency Sling & Stone as its agency of record across Australia and New Zealand following a competitive pitch process.

Close up of unrecognizable business people pointing to statistics graph on desk analyzing marketing data in modern office, copy space
  • Marketing
  • Media

OMG Tops Annual RECMA Report

The RECMA Report numbers are in and judging by Omnicom's bragging here they've done especially well.

Windsorborn Wins ANCAP SAFETY’s Social & Creative
  • Advertising

Windsorborn Wins ANCAP SAFETY’s Social & Creative

Independent vehicle safety testing and consumer advocate, ANCAP SAFETY, has engaged Windsorborn as its social media strategy and creative performance agency. The engagement serves to further elevate ANCAP SAFETY’s already strong level of brand recognition across the Australian and New Zealand markets by targeting niche consumer cohorts and encouraging their consideration, active use, and peer social sharing of […]

Pollinate & The Influence Group Name Shannon Kenna As Canberra MD
  • Media

Pollinate & The Influence Group Name Shannon Kenna As Canberra MD

The Influence Group and its strategic consulting and insights business Pollinate today announced the appointment of Shannon Kenna (lead image) as managing director of both companies’ Canberra offices, effective 4 April. Kenna brings with her a diverse skillset spanning marketing, media relations, research and corporate communications. She will join The Influence Group and Pollinate executive […]

TrafficGuard Scoops Tabcorp Digital Ad Measurement & Verification Work
  • Advertising

TrafficGuard Scoops Tabcorp Digital Ad Measurement & Verification Work

Tabcorp has partnered with TrafficGuard for its digital ad measurement and verification (lead image: TrafficGuard co-founder and CEO Mathew Ratty). Existing customer Superbet has also expanded its partnership with TrafficGuard to include a range of other channels. “TrafficGuard is undeniably adding exceptional value to companies seeking to expand their customer base through digital advertising. We […]

Riviana Foods Appoints By All Means For Brands Always And Toscano
  • Media

Riviana Foods Appoints By All Means For Brands Always And Toscano

Riviana Foods has appointed independent creative agency, By All Means, as its Australian communications partner for the Always Fresh and Toscana Brands. Riviana Foods is a proud Australian company, owned by the SunRice Group, and one of Australia’s leading food importers. A diverse business, Riviana Foods imports, distributes, manufactures and markets a number of highly […]

Faceless view of businesspeople clapping on business meeting while sitting at table
  • Media

Global X ETFs Appoints Madden As Australian PR Agency

Specialist financial and corporate communications agency Madden & Assoc. (Madden) announced it had been appointed as the Australian PR firm to ETF provider Global X ETFs (Global X) in Australia following a competitive pitch process.

Supercars Heats Up With Panasonic Announced As Air Conditioning Partner
  • Advertising

Supercars Heats Up With Panasonic Announced As Air Conditioning Partner

Supercars has announced Panasonic as its official air conditioning partner, starting at this weekend’s Thrifty Newcastle 500. Along with joining the championship as its official air conditioning partner, the starting order of each Repco Supercars Championship race will be presented on the Panasonic starting grid on live television broadcasts. “Panasonic globally has a history of […]