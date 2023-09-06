Android Gets A Snazzy New Rebrand
Android, y’know the mobile operating system that isn’t the one on your iPhone, has received a snazzy new rebrand — including a new Android robot character.
“Over the past decade, the Android brand has undergone several updates to modernize its look and feel and evolve with the needs of our community. In 2019, for instance, we changed our logo to be more accessible and easier to read,” wrote Google’s Jason Fournier in a blog post announcing the changes.
This time around, Google said that it wanted to adapt the brand’s look and feel to give “people the freedom to create on their terms.”
For a start, it has dropped the lowercase stylisation of “android” and brought the uppercase “A” back — much to the delight of sub-editors everywhere. It also means that Android’s logo more closely resembles Google’s.
The Android robot — also known as the “bugdroid” — now appears with “more dimension” and a “lot more character” according to Google. It has also adapted its appearance to help the bugdroid transition between digital and real-life environments.
The changes will start rolling out across Android devices and other places later this year.
