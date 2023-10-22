And So It Begins! Target First Cab Off The Rank With Christmas Work Via AJF

This year, Target’s Christmas campaign, via AJF Partnership, reinforces the retailer as the number one destination for everything customers need to create their perfect Christmas.

At a time when we are all in need of some seasonal joy, Target has reworked ‘Jingle Bells’ into an integrated campaign that is unapologetically upbeat and full of Christmas spirit, putting Target at the centre of whatever the perfect Christmas may look like for you and your family.

Jamima White, GM of marketing at Target said, “The Target brand has always been synonymous with making Christmas easier, and this year we know and understand that Australian families are facing more pressures than ever before.

“With ‘Target All The Way’ we want to remind all Australians that we can be their first destination for great gifts for the whole family and for everything you need to create your perfect Christmas, whatever that may look like.”

Scott Walker, ECD at AJF said, “Each year, the Target Christmas campaign gives us the opportunity to create iconic work that can touch all Australians.

“Christmas is a time for celebrating and bringing everyone together and with ‘Target All The Way’ we feel we have created something that will not only put a smile on people’s faces, but will help position Target as the key partner for families for everything they need this festive season.”

The fully integrated campaign launches in Australia this week coming to life across all of Target’s owned platforms, as well as free to air and connected TV, out of home, radio, digital, social, online and PR.

Campaign credits

Client: Target GM of Marketing: Jamima White Head of Brand & Marketing: Corrina Brazel Marketing Manager: Laura Stapleton

Creative Agency: AJF Partnership

Media Agency: OMD