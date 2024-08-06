Amy Bradshaw Swaps VaynerMedia For TikTok Head Of Partnerships Role

Amy Bradshaw, formerly VaynerMedia’s head of Australia has revealed that she is heading to TikTok to become its head of partnerships.

Bradshaw had spent seven years with VaynerMedia., describing her time there as a “privilege” and saying that it had been an “honour” to lead the establishment of its Australia team three years ago.

“Enormously grateful to Gary Vaynerchuk for his belief in me and for all the support since day 1. You’re an inspiring leader but an even more amazing person. The most empathetic, caring, in-tune boss one could ask for,” she posted on LinkedIn.

“To my rockstar team…thank you for letting me lead you. Every day you made me proud and I can’t wait to see you continue this incredible journey!! (sorry to our missing faces below!).

“To our amazing clients, thank you for trusting and believing in us! You are in the very best of hands!”

Now, however, she will be leading TikTok’s partnership efforts in Australia, a prospect she is “BEYOND excited” about.

“As a huge proponent of the platform for many years; seeing first-hand its power to build brand and drive sales for clients, I’m BEYOND excited to be joining this rocketship 🚀, leading an incredible team that enables advertisers to go bigger, better, more creative and more authentic for real impact!! Looking forward to re-connecting with lots of you in my new role!” she also posted on LinkedIn.