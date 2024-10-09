Amplify Unveils ‘The Creatorverse’ At SXSW Sydney Featuring An AI Generated Wrap Party

Creator economy agency Amplify is bringing The Creatorverse to SXSW Sydney for the first time on Wednesday, October 16, showcasing top creators and industry leaders who are shaping the future of brand engagement on social media.

The Creatorverse will bring together speakers from global brands like TikTok, PepsiCo, Telstra, Estee Lauder and Feastables to discuss the latest strategies in the creator economy.

It will also feature high-profile creators such as Georgia Productions, Kat Clark and Chebbo who will explore how brands and creators can collaborate to drive growth, build communities and navigate the fast-changing world of social media and creator marketing.

Alex Reid, Co-founder and Director of Amplify said: “The universe of creators can be confusing, so we built The Creatorverse to make sense of it. It’s a place where the people shaping the industry—both brands and creators—can come together. Whether it’s learning how to stand out on platforms like TikTok or understanding how to work directly with creators, this event offers practical strategies to help brands navigate the digital landscape.”

A few highlights include:

Don’t Tell Legal: How to Create Buzz on Your Social Channels: featuring representatives Rachael Wilde (tbh Skincare), Nick Chin (Telstra), and Juliette Wilson (Amplify, representing NBC Universal). The panel will discuss how brands can develop unique voices and harness community-driven platforms like TikTok to drive viral success.

Platforming the Platforms: How to Win at the Content Game: Amplify’s Tom Maynard will lead a discussion with a representative from TikTok, and popular creators Georgia Productions & Chebbo, diving into the evolving creator landscape and exploring the tools and strategies brands can use to stay ahead in the fast-paced world of content.

Are Creators the Next Big Media Channel?: Gill McHattie (PepsiCo), Matt Johnson (media personality), and Kate Gildea (Estée Lauder Companies) will delve into how brands are shifting their media strategies to work directly with creators, and the growing impact of creator marketing on brand presence.

Selling Out: Selling Your Brand Without Losing Your Soul: a conversation led by Amplify’s Alex Reid with Ben Acott (Feastables), Holly Rawlinson (Click Media), and TikTok creator Kat Clark. The discussion will focus on how creators can scale their brands while maintaining authenticity, offering practical tips on navigating everything from product development to long-term brand strategy.

Tom Maynard, Co-founder and Director of Amplify said: “Brands that are embracing creators are seeing real success in engaging audiences and driving impact. This event is about showing other brands what’s possible when they tap into the creator economy. It’s a chance to see how collaboration can transform their approach to social media and brand building”.

To cap off the day, Amplify is hosting an AI-themed networking party where AI has been programmed to curate everything from the catering to conversation starters. The evening will feature food from Chebbo’s Burgers and Catherine Desserts, with entertainment by DJ Liam Conner.

“The AI after-party is a fun twist we added to spark some buzz,” Maynard said. “We thought, why not let AI plan the event? It’s a way to celebrate the future of tech – and let’s see what happens when we hand over the reins. What could possibly go wrong?”