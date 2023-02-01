Amplify Named TikTok’s Official Creator Marketing Partner

Tom Fogden
Creator economy agency Amplify has been named as TikTok’s official creator marketing badged partner as part of the social network’s Marketing Partner program.

As a result, Amplify can help new brands activate on the platform. Amplify’s clients will also be able to access the TikTok Creator Marketplace.

Brands working with Amplify will also be able to tap into TikTok’s first-party insights on audience demographics, growth trends, best-performing videos, and much more to identify the right creators for creator and paid advertising campaigns.

Amplify can help brands work with creators on the talent side, as well covering everything from sourcing talent, briefing, content creation, campaign launch, and reporting on campaign success. It has the likes  Millie Ford, Ella Watkins, Georgia Productions, and Kat Clark on its books.

Alex Reid, co-founder of Amplify, said: “Amplify joining the Tik Tok Marketing Partner Program is testament to the exceptional expertise when it comes to bringing brands and creators together successfully on the TikTok platform. Put simply, no-one understands creators in Australia like Amplify does.”

Tom Maynard, co-founder of Amplify said: “TikTok is already an unignorable platform for marketers and the best way to create engagement is by using creators – each one is like a mini media brand in themselves. Because we have such a depth of expertise we’ve been able to create more successful campaigns for brands like Amazon, Spotify and Big W than anyone else in the region.

“Everyone here is really excited to help even more brands get onboard this juggernaut and generate growth in 2023 and beyond.”

Adrian Man, director of ecosystem partnerships, APAC & MENA, TikTok added: “Creators are the lifeblood of our platform, and we’re constantly thinking of new ways to make it easy for them to connect and collaborate with brands. We’re thrilled to be integrating with an elite group of trusted partners to help brands discover and work with diverse creators who can share their message in an authentic way.”

