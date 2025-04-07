Amplify’s New Division Promises To Bridge The Gap Between Digital Creators & Traditional Entertainment

Creator economy agency Amplify has launched Amplify Screen, a new division that promises to help creators and traditional talent unlock opportunities across film, television, live theatre, and advertising.

As the Creatorverse continues to shape culture, brand storytelling and entertainment trends, Amplify Screen responds to growing demand from both digital-first and traditional performers looking to navigate the evolving entertainment landscape.

The strategic step cements Amplify’s belief that the line between online content and traditional entertainment is not just blurring—it’s dissolving.

“For us, the real importance of Amplify Screen is to show that, as a creator in 2025, the opportunities are podcasting, TV shows, presenting—there are just so many opportunities,” Alex Reid, co-founder of Amplify, told B&T in an exclusive interview. “We want to empower creators to take their opportunities beyond the phone and onto the main screen”.

Amplify’s new offering comes as digital creators continue to disrupt how talent is sourced and stories are told. Influencers are increasingly landing roles once reserved for classically trained actors, bringing with them not only on-screen charisma but also built-in audiences—an irresistible combination for studios, advertisers, and networks battling for attention in a crowded content market.

“It all comes down to audience,” Reid explained. “If you’re making a TV show or a film, and no one watches it, it’s a flop. So if you can cast someone who’s already proven they can build and maintain an audience, it should be a no-brainer”.

To lead this evolution, Amplify has brought on Naomi Hannan as Screen Agent from the respected screen agency Mollison Keightley. With deep experience placing actors in top-tier productions, her leap into the creator economy signals the seriousness of this shift. “She really sees the opportunity. To go from a traditional acting agent into this world is a leap of faith, but it shows just how much the market is changing,” Reid explained.

“We’re seeing more and more talent cross between digital and traditional media and Amplify Screen is here to make that transition seamless. I’m excited to join the team and help our talent carve out their place in this evolving landscape,” said Hannan.

With creators playing an increasingly significant role in entertainment industry, Amplify Screen gives emerging and established talent new opportunities, from influencers landing scripted roles

to screen actors exploring content creation. Creators with huge followings like Lachy McIntyre, Claudia Bonifazio, Oliver Mills and Georgia McCudden are already stepping into screen industry and bringing their audiences with them, reinforcing demand for multi-platform performers from commissioners and producers.

“Expanding into screen representation is a natural step for Amplify. We’ve seen firsthand the demand from both creators and the industry for a more connected talent ecosystem. With Naomi on board, we’re perfectly positioned to support our creators as they step into screen roles while also helping traditional performers explore the creator economy,” said Sonja Stindl, general manager at Amplify.

While traditional actors still hold power, there’s a clear message: adapting to the creator-first world offers more opportunity than ever. “Talent will always be talent,” Reid acknowledged. “But there are more opportunities if traditional actors step into the social world. Let people see behind the veil—even if it’s just Vogue’s 73 Questions, not necessarily TikTok dance trends”.

Advertising, too, is evolving. “Brands aren’t just looking for someone to say ‘buy this product,’” said Reid. “They’re asking: how do we tell a story? How do we entertain while also weaving in a brand message? That’s where creator-led content really thrives”.

This fusion of storytelling, talent, and community engagement represents the future of Australian entertainment. As digital and traditional media converge, Amplify’s launch marks a major milestone in what may well become the defining transformation of the entertainment sector.