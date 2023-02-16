Amperity Announces Senior Hires Rian Smith & Sam Bessey
Amperity, the leading customer data platform (CDP) for enterprise consumer brands, today announced the appointment of Rian Smith as New Business Director and Sam Bessey as Lead Solutions Consultant.
The new senior hires are set to scale Amperity’s presence in the region amid a period of rapid growth, meeting the strong demand from brands looking to accelerate their digital transformation to better engage customers using first-party customer data.
Smith, formerly Head of Sales APAC at Cheetah Digital, will be driving Amperity’s strategic new business initiatives and creating market demand.
“With the surging demand for a CDP like Amperity in the region, there couldn’t be a better time to come on board and help local brands embrace their messy customer data to drive delightful customer experiences safely and securely while also achieving outstanding business results.” said Smith.
Bessey (featured image), formerly Senior Manager at Accenture, brings a similar depth of experience to his new role. In this role, Bessey will be assisting new and existing clients to unlock value from their customer data, using Amperity’s best-of-breed CDP.
“As businesses adapt to the challenges and changes presented over the last few years and face new challenges in the year ahead, CDPs can help drive relevancy in real-time interactions to accelerate business growth,
“I’m thrilled to be on the ground, helping brands strike a balance between understanding how to engage with customers successfully while, simultaneously, respecting their data privacy to win in this new era of personalisation through the power of Amperity.” said Bessy.
Billy Loizou, area vice president, Amperity, said: “Brands are accelerating business transformation to better understand their customers, unlocking the ability to acquire more high-value customers, all whilst driving down their operational costs. The need for brand differentiation, seamless customer experiences, marketing measurement and data governance has transcended a CDP’s traditional function as a marketing tool to that of a central pillar of the entire enterprise software mix.
“Leading consumer brands are now using CDPs to transform how they engage with customers across marketing, customer service, sales and more. We are delighted to welcome two seasoned hires, Rian and Sam, to help accelerate the opportunity brands have to serve their customers at a time when demand for Amperity’s enterprise CDP reaches all-time highs.”
New data has revealed the CDP market size is expected to grow from AU$7.18 billion in 2022 to AU$29.47 billion by 2027, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 32.4% during the forecast period. APAC is set to hold the highest CAGR during the forecast period thanks to the heavy investments made by private and public sectors for enhancing their marketing technologies, resulting in the increased demand for CDPs and services.
Smith and Bessey are the latest to join Amperity in the APAC region, following a robust international expansion, which includes a new office in the United Kingdom and a data centre in Ireland to complement its current presence in the United Kingdom.
