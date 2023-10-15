AMI Celebrates 90th Anniversary With Bold New Brand And Guidelines

AMI has unveiled a dynamic new brand and a comprehensive new set of marketing guidelines that reflect its commitment to innovation and excellence in an ever-evolving marketing landscape.

With the celebrations of its 90th anniversary this year, the peak industry body for marketing, the Australian Marketing Institute (AMI) has announced the launch of a new brand identity and Australia’s first ‘AMI Marketers’ Competency Framework’, a comprehensive guideline outlining 25 competencies across 5 levels of proficiencies designed to equip marketing professionals with the necessary skills and knowledge required to excel in today’s changing business landscape.

The institute has teamed up with International independent design and branding agency Hulsbosch, to develop and create a new brand platform and refreshed visual identity.

As the marketing industry embraces technological advancements such as generative AI tools, it is crucial for marketers to stay relevant and future-proof their careers. According to recent research conducted by AMI, 69% of marketers expressed their desire to acquire new skills, recognising the need to adapt to the evolving marketing landscape. Continually being at the forefront of changing industry needs, the career competency framework will provide a solid foundation for ensuring a long-term sustainable career in marketing.

“The career competency framework will provide marketers with a consistent structure to understand and assess the skills required for diverse marketing and communications roles. It covers various sectors, including Business-to-Consumer (B2C), Business-to-Business (B2B), Fast Moving Consumer Goods (FMCG), professional services, government, and Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs), ensuring its relevance across the industry,” Bronwyn Powell, chief executive officer of the Australian Marketing Institute said.

“Nowhere else in Australia can career marketers access such a comprehensive program. AMI has developed its framework based on successful models from the UK Chartered Institute of Marketing, incorporating insights from the UK Institute. Furthermore, AMI consulted with 50 Chief Marketing Officers to ensure the program’s alignment with industry requirements. We are excited to share this with our members in November,” Powell added.

To celebrate nine decades of supporting a network of marketers in Australia, AMI’s bold new brand identity reflects a step-change in the Institute’s future focused approach in advancing the marketing profession.

The refreshed AMI visual identity by Hulsbosch includes a logo, colour palette, typography, imagery, and graphic style delivering a bold and engaging presence for AMI befitting their prestigious requisite as the body for ‘best in class’ professional marketers.

“We’re bringing the AMI brand strategy and positioning to life. They needed inspiring, contemporary, and simple solutions to better demonstrate what the association stands for and showcase who they are, to meet AMI’s future ambitions” Marcel Wijnen, creative director at Hulsbosch said.

Starting with concepts that integrate AMI’s brand vision and values, personality, and essence, we have used design elements which keeps them relevant with a look and feel that is truly the AMI’s.

“The revitalised brand platform and identity shows how AMI has evolved over the past 90 years. We thought it was fitting to introduce this new brand identity now, on our 90th anniversary, to reflect how AMI continues to be at the forefront of the changing digital landscape in the industry” Powell said. “The valuable work done by Hulsbosch ensures that our brand remains familiar, but also paves the way for a new chapter which will lead us into the future”.

The Australian Marketing Institute has been supporting progress in the careers of our members and advancing the marketing profession since 1933.