American Express Gears Up For Action-Packed Race Weekend At Australian Grand Prix 2025

As the Official Payments Partner of Formula 1 globally, American Express is set to welcome Amex Card Members and fans to the FORMULA 1 LOUIS VUITTON AUSTRALIAN GRAND PRIX 2025 this week in Melbourne, delivering incredible benefits and experiences for race-goers as they take in the exhilarating speed of the competition.

The American Express Fan Experience will be open to all ticket holders, putting fans in the driver’s seat of an immersive and thrilling adventure as part of the Amex Racing Team. Guests can engage in a Driver Evaluation, which will see fans determine their individual driver styles, compete in a trivia ‘race’, and create their own custom livery. Plus, throughout Albert Park, Amex Race Radios will be available, free of charge, to all race-goers, providing live commentary during the race weekend.

In keeping with the 2025 Australian Grand Prix theme of ‘iconically Melbourne’, American Express will deliver to the track a Melbourne dining favorite for all visitors. MoVida Presented by American Express is a new pop-up restaurant within the Melbourne Junction precinct featuring tapas and other Spanish cuisine. American Express Card Members will receive priority access to pre-book their dining experience and a complimentary tapas share plate when they pay using their Amex.

American Express Card Members will also enjoy exclusive access to The Amex Lakeside Rooftop, which boasts an impressive viewing deck with unrivalled views of the entertainment stage that hosts driver Q&As and music acts. There will also be an Amex Card Member-only bar on the ground floor.

The new American Express Lounge, which extends across three impressive levels, will give Lounge ticket holders an elevated dining experience with catering and drinks by Moet & Chandon, St Hugo and Atria by Ritz-Carlton. On level 3, American Express will host Centurion guests at its exclusive Centurion Suite, where they will have access to a private Amex Pit Roof Deck, which offers an incredible view of the track.

New this year, American Express Card Members received priority access to Reserved Tickets to the new American Express Grandstand located on Turn 5, a section where drivers must manoeuvre their cars through a series of corners.

Naysla Edwards, American Express Vice President of Brand, Customer Marketing and Member Experience said: “We’re excited to be in Melbourne for the first race of the season as the Official Global Payments Partner of Formula 1. Australia’s excitement for F1 motorsport has grown significantly in recent years and we’re thrilled to be at Albert Park providing a best-in-class fan experience for our Card Members while giving all F1 fans a taste of the incredible access that comes with being part of American Express.”

Emma Pinwill, Australian Grand Prix Corporation chief commercial officer said, “The Albert Park Grand Prix Circuit is so much more than a racetrack, and partners like American Express are helping the Australian Grand Prix Corporation elevate the event to new levels in 2025. We’re excited to see their activations, including MoVida Presented by American Express, the Amex Fan Experience, and the Amex Lakeside Rooftop, come to life this week.”