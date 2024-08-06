Ambience Entertainment Announces Start Of Production For Bruce Beresford’s Film “Overture” In Western Australia

Ambience Entertainment has announced the commencement of production on its latest feature film, “Overture”. Written and directed by award-winning director Bruce Beresford, “Overture” is a powerful, funny, and moving family story that will resonate with contemporary audiences.

Ambience Entertainment has closed the financing, with the film also receiving major production investment from Screen Australia in association with Screenwest through the WA Production Attraction Incentive. Post, digital, and visual effects are supported by Screen NSW.

“Overture” follows the journey of Stephen Seary, a successful stage designer, returning to his small Australian hometown to say goodbye to his dying mother. Chaos, drama, and at times downright funny moments unfold as Stephen navigates family responsibilities, old friends, and past lovers, all while trying to return to Europe for a major Opera design contract.

This family comedy-drama is brought to life by an exceptional cast, including Luke Bracey (Elvis, Hacksaw Ridge, Interceptor) as Stephen, alongside Bryan Brown (Anyone but You, Breaker Morant, Cocktail), Susie Porter (Mercy Road, Transfusion, Gold), Celia Massingham (DC Legends of Tomorrow, Ladies in Black, Reef n Beef), newcomer Shubshri Kandiah (Beauty and the Beast Musical, Aladdin, Into the Woods Musical) and Nicholas Hammond (The Amazing Spider-Man, The Sound of Music, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood).

“When writing this story my aim was to create an involving story, with a range of characters supplying considerable humour. Once I started writing the script it practically wrote itself and I was delighted to find my characters dictating to me what they would do and even say next. We have a fantastic line-up of cast and a talented team to bring this story to life,” said Beresford.

Beresford is known for titles such as Driving Miss Daisy, Mao’s Last Dancer, and Ladies in Black.

“Bruce has written a film that speaks straight to the heart and celebrates the complexities and humour of family dynamics. We are thrilled to be working with him, along with an amazing cast and crew to capture this stunning and uniquely Australian story. Bringing entertaining stories to the screen with international appeal is at the heart of all Ambience Entertainment films. When the opportunity came to work with Bruce, we knew we had something special on our hands,” said Ambience Entertainment’s managing director & producer, Matthew Street.

“Filming is set to begin this month in various locations across Perth, capturing the breathtaking landscapes and untouched nearby country towns. We have secured an incredible cast and with Bruce at the helm, this will be a powerful emotive film that will captivate audiences. It is such a pleasure for us to bring Bruce’s script to life,” said Michael Boughen, producer, Ambience Entertainment.

“When I first read Bruce’s script, I was taken by the simplicity of structure but captivated by the complexity of the characters and situations. Bruce’s ability to tell this story and confront issues we all have or will face resonated profoundly with me. Bruce is a unique and gifted filmmaker and he’s at his best with Overture,” added Boughen.

“Bruce Beresford has built a career by creating distinctive Australian stories that connect with audiences and travel the world. From Driving Miss Daisy to Breaker Morant, his films are bold and powerful and there is a real appetite for his next feature. With Overture, Bruce has created a moving family drama set against the spectacular backdrop of Western Australia. I can’t wait to see this talented cast and crew bring this authentic story to life,” said Screen Australia COO Grainne Brunsdon.

“Overture” was made possible thanks to the State Government’s WA Production Attraction Incentive – Australia’s most competitive incentive, which is designed to attract high profile, market driven screen productions to the State.

“We are so pleased to welcome the iconic Bruce Beresford and the Ambience team to Western Australia. Having a director of Bruce’s calibre filming in our state and providing opportunities for so many WA crew members is yet another fantastic outcome of the WA Production Attraction Incentive,” said Rikki Lea Bestall, Screenwest CEO.

“Overture” will be released in Australian theaters and worldwide in 2025.