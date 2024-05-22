Amazon Announces A New Era For Prime Video With Ads Launching From July

Amazon will implement “limited advertisements” on its Prime Video streaming service From July 2nd this year.

Currently, users of the $9.99 a month service are subjected to one ad before the start of an episode that promotes an Amazon Prime television series or film. The new ads, on the other hand, will automatically play during television shows and films, with users needing to pay an additional $2.99 for an ad-free version to avoid seeing them.

“Starting July 2, Prime Video movies and TV shows will include limited advertisements. This will allow us to continue investing in compelling content and keep increasing that investment over a long period of time. We aim to have meaningfully fewer ads than linear TV and other streaming TV providers,” Prime Video said in an email to users yesterday.

In the email, the streaming giant confirmed that there would be “no other changes” to Prime memberships either on the streaming service or on the Amazon Marketplace.

Prime Video users in the United States, Germany, and the United Kingdom were hit with similar price increases earlier this year to enjoy ad-free content.

B&T contacted Amazon for further information about the frequency of the ads but was referred to a blog post that did not provide the information requested.