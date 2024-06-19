Amaysim Encourages Aussies To “Ditch Hellco’s” With New Escape Plan Campaign Via Cocogun

Mobile provider, amaysim, is inviting Aussies to switch to better value with its latest promotional platform,‘The Escape Plan’. Crafted by the creative minds at Cocogun and brought to life by award-winning artist Ellen Porteus and animator Will Pietsch, the campaign is here to remind mobile customers that sky-high bills are a thing of the past.

Starting June 18, 2024, this blazing new campaign is set to light up screens, radio and social channels.

“amaysim offers incredible value and unmatched service, is loved by over 1.5 million Aussies, and boasts the lowest Telecommunications Industry Ombudsman (TIO) complaints score of 0.4 in the industry. With cost-of-living pressures surmounting, we know more and more Aussies are questioning their hefty mobile bills,” says Peter MacGregor, amaysim’s CMO. “amaysim is the answer. So why stick with your pricey Hellco when you can escape to better value and service with The Escape Plan? We wanted to bring this message to life in a typically cheeky, playful and provocative way and to give new and existing customers even more reasons to escape to amaysim and stay.”

“With recent telco price hikes being the last straw for many, it’s an absolute pleasure to work with the amaysim team to offer a better option. The Escape Plan is a fun, light-hearted reminder to Aussies that they sure as hell don’t need to stay stuck in the fiery pits of Hellco!” said Cocogun managing director, Chiquita King.

“We’re so excited to see The Escape Plan out in the wild. We believe in this platform and the work wholeheartedly, and have pivoted media plans to ensure maximum exposure for amaysim’s hot new message. We’ve always known the power of amaysim, and now more Australians can experience it for themselves when they plan their escape to us.” Elena Giannini, Business Director at Avenue C added.