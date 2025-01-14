Alternaleaf Taps Dave Hughes For First Of Its Kind ‘Accessibility, Anywhere’ Campaign

Alternaleaf is kicking off 2025 with its Accessibility, Anywhere campaign with Australian Comedian Dave Hughes as its first celebrity ambassador—and an industry first for an alternative health clinic in Australia.

Created in-house, the new digital marketing campaign highlights the importance of countrywide care for convenient telehealth access, regardless of your postcode.

As someone who grew up in Warrnambool, Dave is stoked to support Alternaleaf’s commitment to help patients gain safe and trusted access to alternative healthcare.

“As someone who grew up in a regional area, I got used to the fact that accessing healthcare services is hard and stressful. It’s 2025, Aussies should have access to quality care, regardless of where they live in Australia,” he said.

“I’m stoked to be the face of Alternaleaf’s new campaign. Access to convenient telehealth services from the comfort of home is a no-brainer. I’m busy, Aussies are busy. I’m all for making life more convenient for everyone seeking alternative healthcare, and support Alternaleaf making this accessible country-wide”.

The digital marketing campaign will be promoted on paid and social media channels including Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, and TikTok.