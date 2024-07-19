Alt/shift/ Partners With The TAC And AFL Victoria To Encourage Players To “Show Up For The Team, Slow Down on the Road”

alt/shift/ has partnered with the Victorian Transport Accident Commission (TAC) to lead the creative integrated communications for the 2024 TAC Club Rewards Program and Road Safety Round, in partnership with AFL Victoria (AFLV).

With a focus on speeding, this year’s campaign reinforces the critical message: “Show up for your team. Slow down on the road,” calling on local football and netball communities across the state to band together for road safety.

The campaign strategy was developed by the agency’s behaviour change division led by behavioural scientists Kate Napoli and Maddy Chambers.

“It’s clear that young male drivers are still overrepresented in speeding-related crashes. A common excuse is the panic of running a little late, and how socially unacceptable that can feel. With this campaign, we’re targeting the mindset that being late means letting the team down. We’re showing footy and netball players that their team, coaches, and community won’t mind if they’re a bit late – as long as they arrive safely,” said Napoli.

The centrepiece of this year’s creative campaign is “Late Laps” starring former Western Bulldogs vice-captain, Mitch Wallis, and AFL great, Isaac Smith; four-time premiership player with Hawthorn and Geelong Cats, along with members of the local footy and netball community. Footy and netball players are often in a rush to get to training on time. However, studies show that speeding hardly impacts your arrival time, but significantly increases the risk of a crash.

The creative campaign aims to communicate to players that if they’re running late, they should resist the urge to speed because their teammates would rather them arrive safely. alt/shift/ group creative director Anna Fullerton explained that the creative focuses on a universal experience for local football and netball players.

“Anyone who plays football or netball has been in the situation where they were worried about being late to training and having to run laps of the boundary as punishment. Late Laps plays off this anxiety by having members of the sporting community bank late laps during Road Safety Round, so that no one feels pressure to speed to arrive on time”.

TAC senior manager of marketing, media, and partnerships Ange Hann said engaging and creative content was imperative to connecting with the Victorian football and netball community and sharing road safety messages.

“Effective and original content is a key component of creating real behaviour change in the community; this year’s Road Safety Round concept speaks to its audience in their voice and gives them a call to action to promote within their clubs”.

Supporting the creative concept is an integrated communications strategy across owned, earned and paid channels.

