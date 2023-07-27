Alright THIS Is Your Last Reminder! B&T Awards Late Entries Close Monday!

Cancel your plans this weekend, because the late entry deadline for this year’s B&T Awards is Monday 31 July, 2023 (11:59pm AEST).

We’ve warned you once, we’ve warned you twice. Actually we’ve warned you like a million times, but just to reiterate: late entries for the 2023 B&T awards are closing on Monday!

Let’s spit the spiel one last time:

The B&T Awards is Australia’s biggest, longest-running and most entertaining awards for the advertising, marketing and media industries, recognising the exceptional work that’s been created over the past 12 months.

Judged by more than 100 of Australia’s brightest marketing and media minds, almost 40 categories cover the full gamut of the communications discipline. And, of course, the highly coveted Grand Prix Award highlights one agency making the biggest impact on how this game is played.

So if you’ve been walking around with your chest puffed out such is the exemplary calibre of your organisation’s work over the past year, then it’s time to get your act together and get your submissions in HERE Monday 31 July, 2023 (11:59pm AEST).

You can find all the info on the categories and criteria on our website.

And when is the night of nights, you ask? Mark Friday the 24th of November at Sydney’s Hordern Pavilion for the hottest ticket of the industry’s silly season. All ticket information available here.

See you there!

Key dates:

Launch/Entries open: Wednesday 21 June, 2023

Early bird tickets on sale: Wednesday 21 June, 2023

Entries close: Monday 24 July, 2023 (11:59pm AEST)

Late entries close: Monday 31 July, 2023 (11:59pm AEST)

First round judging: Monday 7 August – Monday 4 September, 2023

Finalists announced: Monday 11 September, 2023

Live-judging day: Wednesday 27 September, 2023

Early bird tickets end: Friday 6 October, 2023

Awards night: Friday 24 November, 2023 – The Hordern Pavilion