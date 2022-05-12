Alliance Outdoor Media Group Launches To Challenge Existing OOH Giants

A group of independent Out of Home (OOH) providers have banded together to create the Alliance Outdoor Media Group, which will offer agencies easy access to a far-reaching network of outdoor assets, expert large format knowledge and local insights.

Launching with three of Australia’s most established large format roadside providers as founding members, the Alliance Outdoor Media Group can offer a significant Eastern Seaboard presence including static and digital outdoor assets.

As leading media agencies look to make the best commercial and ethical investments in service of their clients, this alliance creates a national media provider that is truly independent, 100% Australian owned, environmentally responsible and singularly focussed on delivering the most impactful and high reaching outdoor sites possible.

John Lynch, head of OOH and audio partnerships at Omnicom said the presence of a new national provider with access to unique reaching and high impact sites is exciting.

“Our focus is on delivering campaigns that deliver the best results for our clients, and we’re looking forward to seeing how this new alliance of independent providers can help us in achieving those results,” John said.

There are three founding members in the Alliance Outdoor Media Group, with each bringing a legacy of excellence in Out of Home to bring to the new offering – but they have also each spent the past few years heavily investing in their businesses and significantly growing their inventory.

goa is QLD’s largest digital billboard provider and has been driving innovation in outdoor industry for the past 40 years. Lead by the Tyquin family, goa has designed and built the most innovative and technologically advanced billboards in the country. goa’s first in market position in QLD means it has an unrivalled footprint in metro, suburban and regional markets that continues to grow.

EiMedia was the first Billboard company in NSW to develop an approved Digital Billboard on a public road and has been steadily growing their footprint ever since. With a network of digital sites providing effective reach across Western Sydney growth corridor and increasingly across the broader Sydney basin, EiMedia was previously repped by QMS and these sites are must-have elements of local and national campaigns alike.

Civic Outdoor have been constant drivers of outdoor in Melbourne since 2016. In fact, their investment during the recent COVID-impacted period saw Civic grow their already considerable inventory by 25% over the past two years. With a strategic combination of development, acquisition and conversion, the Civic Outdoor plant, as at 2022, achieves one of the highest MOVE scores in the Melbourne market being 94% OTS.

National Sales Director for Alliance Outdoor Media Group, Daniel McConochie, said the group was committed to providing agencies with meaningful choice, relevant choice and better outcomes.

“We are eager to bring this unique and impressive collection of assets to the table to provide the reach and impact we know agencies are looking for,” he said.