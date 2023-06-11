Alliance Outdoor Media Group Celebrates First Birthday

Alliance Outdoor Media Group has celebrated its first year of business success. Over 200 clients celebrated in style at Sydney’s Café Del Mar with the spectacular light show of Vivid providing a backdrop.

Alliance Group was founded by two of Australia’s largest and most experienced independent outdoor media professionals who saw a need for a more personalised and client-focused approach to outdoor advertising.

“We are thrilled to be celebrating our first year of success,” said Daniel McConochie the national sales Director of Alliance Group and goa Billboards.

“Our mission is to provide our clients with innovative and effective alternatives for outdoor media solutions that meet their unique needs. We’ve been able to accomplish this by leveraging the collective expertise and unique assets of our members and working together to create powerful and memorable campaigns that deliver results.”

Over the past year, Alliance Group has worked with a diverse range of clients across a variety of industries, from local businesses to national and global brands. Alliance, originally comprised of Civic Outdoor and goa Billboards, has expanded its network of members, welcoming new partners, Stream Outdoor and LUMO Digital who share the group’s commitment to exceptional customer service.