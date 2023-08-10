“All Good Things Must Come To An End, Well This One Barely Got started!” Jerker Fagerström Quits Thinkerbell After Eight Months

Jerker Fagerström, who joined Thinkerbell in December last year from Publicis in Sweden, has left Thinkerbell after just eight months.

Fagerström was brought in the reins of Thinkerbell North (Sydney) in the newly created role of managing partner. He’d previously worked with Adam Ferrier at Saatchi & Saatchi.

The esteemed creative has experience building and selling his own agency, as well as working in group pan-European roles within Publicis. He’s also been managing director, head of strategy and ECD at various times in his career.

In a LinkedIn post published yesterday, however, Fagerström revealed that things “did not work out” and he no longer works at Thinkerbell.

“All good things must come to an end. Well, this one barely got started. Unfortunately, I no longer work at Thinkerbell. It was a new role to the agency and it simply did not work out. Thankful I got to know some awesome people, amazing clients, and great partners. Onwards and upwards.”

Fagerström returned with his family from the Nordics to Sydney, where he was based for five years until to August 2019.

He has been influential in making some of the worlds best known work come to market including the VW Cannes Grand Prix winning Fun Theory whilst at DDB.

At the time of his appointment to Thinkerbell he said that he’s picked the agency after writing a wishlist of what he wanted in the workplace.

Fagerström said of his appointment “Once we decided to move back to Sydney I sat down and wrote myself a wishlist: an agency with big ambition, breadth and depth of talent, and a culture of having fun together. I knew Adam from way back to our Saatchi days but after having spent time with Margie, Jim, Cuz and team it was obvious that Thinkerbell ticked everything on that list. I absolutely love their Thinker Tinker model and their incredibly broad range of what’s possible.”