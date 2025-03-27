All Blacks, Black Ferns Slip On New Brand Identities Via M+C Saatchi’s Re

New Zealand Rugby (NZR) has unveiled bold new brand identities for two of its national teams, the Black Ferns and All Blacks, designed to capitalise on the growth in women’s rugby and strengthen both teams’ global appeal.

The brand identities were created by Re (part of M+C Saatchi Group) in close collaboration with NZR. Each of the identities has elements in common, allowing the brands to stand seamlessly side-by-side, as well as individual elements that allow the teams to maintain their distinct voices. The refresh represents the next evolution for the All Blacks and the Black Ferns, while respecting the unique heritage of both.

The strategic rebranding comes at a pivotal moment for women’s rugby in New Zealand, which has experienced extraordinary growth following the Black Ferns’ triumph at the 2022 Rugby World Cup on home soil, and the explosive rise in the women’s game. Black Ferns video views on NZ Rugby’s digital platforms have increased by more than 300 per cent year-on-year in 2024.

“This work comes off the back of a large discovery phase. Input was sought from current and former players, coaching staff and cultural advisors to make sure we truly understood and represented the needs of the All Blacks and the Black Ferns. We ended up with a brand that allows them both to shine,” said Kerry McKenzie, General Manager, Brand and Marketing, New Zealand Rugby. “Both teams have their own powerful legacies, and this refresh allows us to respect where we came from while moving into a new era.”

Enhancing Digital Engagement

The brands have been designed to stand out in an increasingly complex sport and entertainment landscape. They have been optimised for digital platforms – from stadium screens to social media.

The digital strategy includes enhanced cross-promotion between team channels, a shared visual language, expanded behind-the-scenes content through the NZR+ channel, and interactive digital experiences that connect players with fans.

“We’ve had a great relationship with New Zealand Rugby,” said Re Managing Director Ben Harrison. “We are proud to have helped design and launch the NZR+ platform, and it’s a privilege now to be able to give the Black Ferns and the All Blacks the brand tools to set them up well for the future.”

Converting Followers Into Fans

A key objective of the rebrand is to convert an audience of international followers into more deeply engaged fans of both teams.

Research shows that over 100 million people worldwide are open to following the All Blacks and Black Ferns, but only a fraction actively do so outside of New Zealand. The rebrand helps international audiences connect with both the men’s and women’s programmes more seamlessly and creates an engaged fan base across the world – all while keeping Aotearoa/New Zealand at the heart of the identity.

The All Blacks’ social media following (including Instagram, Facebook, Twitter/X, TikTok, and YouTube) has grown steadily from approximately 8.7 million followers in 2021 to around 11.8 million today. While starting from a lower base, the Black Ferns’ following is growing significantly faster – from approximately 237,000 followers in 2021 to more than 880,000 today.