ALDI Australia Proves That Quality Is Easy To Find In New Brand Campaign Via BMF

Call off the search party! ALDI Australia is making it easier than ever for Australian shoppers to find high quality products at every day low prices in its latest campaign via BMF.

The campaign, ‘Quality is Easy to Find’ opens up on a tense briefing between a search leader and his volunteers in remote bushlands. As the team embarks on what is expected to be a long and tenuous mission, the search is swiftly called off just as it begins. A member of the search party quickly finds what they have all been looking for – ALDI’s Deli Originals Traditional Style Hommus, proving that quality is easy to find at ALDI since that is all ALDI stocks.

“ALDI isn’t about offering endless options, we are about offering Aussie shoppers the right one. Every single product on ALDI’s shelves is benchmarked against customer favourites and category leaders, enduring multiple quality tests and reviews to ensure it meets our incredibly high standards,” said Jenny Melhuish, marketing director at ALDI Australia.

“If it doesn’t stack up, it simply doesn’t make the cut because quality shouldn’t be something you have to search for. At ALDI, it’s right there in front of you. With a carefully curated range of 1,800 core range products, we make it easy for shoppers to find high quality items at unbeatable prices every day”.

“Nobody wants to spend more time scouring supermarket shelves, comparing labels, and questioning their hommus choices. So ALDI keeps it simple and only stocks the very best,” said David Fraser, executive creative director at BMF.

Created in partnership with BMF, Zenith Media, and Ogilvy PR, the integrated campaign will air across TV, cinema, radio, OOH, social, owned channels, and PR.