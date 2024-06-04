ALDI Australia Expands Its Offering With ALDI Insurance

ALDI Australia has announced their expansion into the insurance sector with the launch of ALDI Insurance.

Backed by award-winning Honey Insurance and underwritten by one of Australia’s most trusted brands, RACQ Insurance, ALDI Insurance makes insurance straightforward for all Australians by providing the best value and experience at consistently competitive prices.

ALDI Insurance has policies for home & contents, comprehensive car and landlord’s insurance.

ALDI Insurance, a new venture for the ALDI business in Australia, stays true to the company’s DNA of simplicity while delivering everyday competitive prices for Australian shoppers. With key features to save customers both time and money and provide clarity in a notoriously complex sector where ALDI Insurance customers can get a quote in 3 minutes.

“We are excited to be expanding our ‘Good Different’ offering into new categories with ALDI Insurance bringing even more savings to Aussies at a time when they need it most. We know that Australians have been calling for a trusted insurance provider that not only provides a reliable and accessible service but also doesn’t break the bank. With the launch of ALDI Insurance, we’re bringing our expertise in competitive pricing and quality products to the insurance vertical, while partnering with Honey’s tried and true insurance experience to give customers confidence in the products,” said Rodney Balech, group director ALDI Australia.

“We have stripped the complexity out of Comprehensive Car, Home and Contents Insurance and Landlord’s Insurance to deliver a straightforward product with exceptional value,” Balech continued.

“Just like our grocery offering, we won’t be engaging in one-off rewards or conditional discounts, we want to bring to the insurance market what we have successfully delivered in our grocery operations – a trusted, high quality product, with Aussie insurance partners that deliver every day competitive prices for customers,” he said.

ALDI Insurance is backed by Honey Insurance and RACQ Insurance, both innovative, Australian leaders in the insurance industry. Working with well-established and trusted partners will allow ALDI to bring the highest quality and straightforward insurance to its customers with confidence, all while being committed to ALDI’s inherent value proposition.

“At Honey, we put the customer at the centre of how we design insurance; from coverage, to the simplicity of getting a quote or making a claim. Partnering with ALDI was a natural fit given our shared desire to bring a more trustworthy and straightforward insurance product to Australian customers. Honey is proud to be the exclusive partner for ALDI Insurance and we are thrilled to be joining forces with ALDI to help Australians keep their homes and cars safer; and all at a price that gives Aussie households the great value they deserve,” said Honey Insurance founder and CEO, Richard Joffe.