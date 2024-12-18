Alan Jones Will Plead Not Guilty As New Charges Emerge

Veteran radio broadcaster Alan Jones will plead not guilty to 34 charges, including 11 counts of aggravated indecent assault.

The former 2GB broadcaster, once regarded as one of the most dominant figures in Australian media, will appear before NSW Chief Magistrate Michael Allen this morning.

Jones, 83, was initially facing 26 charges, including indecent assault, common assault and acts of indecency. An additional eight charges were pressed today and all relate to assault with an act of indecency. This brings the total number of charges against him up to 34.

The new charges include allegations of inappropriate contact, such as touching the inner thigh and rubbing the penis of a man he “directly employed” as well as kissing on the lips and squeezing the bottoms of others.

Jones has always vehemently denied all allegations. He is being represented by lawyers Chris Murphy and Bryan Wrench.

Wrench told a crowded courtroom that Jones “looks forwards to clearing his name” in a jury trial, especially after “untruths” were spread by police and the media.

He also claimed that Jones “seeks to have the matter determined by the public”.

The matter has been adjourned until 11 March when a brief of evidence is served on prosecutors and Jones’ defence lawyers.

Speaking outside Downing Centre Court, Jones said he is “certainly not guilty”.

“I’ll be presenting my account to the jury as you heard this morning,” he said.

“I will not be engaging in a running commentary in the media, but I want you to understand this, these allegations are all either baseless or they distort the truth and you should know that prior to my arrest I was given no opportunity by police to answer any of these allegations.

“I have never indecently assaulted these people.

“The law assumes that I’m not guilty, and I am not guilty.

“That’s all I can say at the moment, but I am emphatic that I’ll be defending every charge before a jury in due course.

“That’s all I’ve got to say”.

Jones was arrested last month at the culmination of a nine-month-long investigation into the former 2GB presenter and Wallabies coach. Strike Force Bonnefin, run by the State Crime Command’s child abuse and sex crimes squad, was established following a lengthy investigation by the Herald and The Age in December 2023, which alleged the former broadcaster had used his position of power, first as a teacher and later as the country’s top-rating radio broadcaster, to allegedly prey on a number of young men.

The NSW Police Assistant Commissioner, Michael Fitzgerald, told the media at the time that the youngest of media the youngest of Jones’ alleged victims was 17 at the time the offence allegedly occurred.

One person, identified as having worked for Jones, is the complainant in 11 aggravated indecent assault charges. They are alleging repeated kissing, thigh rubbing and inappropriate touching.

Jones was charged on 18 November after being arrested at his harbourside apartment. He was granted conditional bail ahead of today’s court appearance.

Shortly after the new charges came to light, Jones was heckled by bystanders out the front of the courts building.

“You’re going down, Alan,” one man shouted at the broadcaster.

“You’re absolutely vile – you’re a vile old man!” said another.

Murphy previously described the accusations as “scandalous and grossly offensive,” asserting Jones’ intention to fight the charges and maintain his innocence.

The 34 charges Jones now faces include:

11 counts of aggravated indecent assault (victim under authority of offender).

19 counts of assault with act of indecency.

2 counts of sexually touching another person without consent.

2 counts of common assault.

More to follow.