AKQA Melbourne Wins Australia’s First Cannes Lions Grand Prix For 2023

In a distinctly quieter day for Australian and New Zealand agencies, it was AKQA Melbourne, along with AKQA offices San Paolo and Portland that brought home the glory on Day 2 of the Cannes Lions Festival of Creativity.

Winning the Grand Prix in the Digital Craft category, AKQA Melbourne/San Paolo/Portland also won a Silver in the same category for its work for Nike – Never Stop Evolving Featuring Serena. The campaign involved a clever piece of technology, which eventually saw a virtual matchup between a 17-year-old Serena (the age she was when she won her first Grand Slam) and a 35-year-old Serena (the age she was when she won her last Grand Slam).

The next-best result for the Antipodes went once again to yesterday’s big winner Colenso BBDO Auckland, which won a Gold Lion for its now famous Phone It In campaign for Kiwi telco Skinny in the Industry Craft category.

Howatson + Company won six silvers, one for each of its executions in the Bed-verts campaign for 10:PM mattresses.

The only other Lions that booked their passage to the Southern Hemisphere overnight were a handful of Bronzes.

Ruskin Auckland and FCB New Zealand won two bronze in the Film Craft category for its anti-speeding work Through My Eyes on behalf of Waka Kotahi.

Finch and BMF also won a bronze in the same category for their work The Reluctant Shanty on behalf of UNHCR.

R/GA got a bronze for its work on behalf of We Are Warriors in the Entertainment Lions for Music, WAW Through the Fire.

And finally, another bronze is headed across the ditch to Special Aucklands offices, where we assume it’ll be used as a doorstop, for the already Grand Prix-crowned The Last Performance campaign on behalf of Partners Life.