Akcelo Launches First Step-Count Currency Store For Gatorade

Gatorade via Akcelo helped Aussies beat the post-Christmas lull on Boxing Day, launching Australia’s first-ever step-count currency store – The Gatorade Sweat Exchange – a one-of-kind shopping experience where workouts could be exchanged for $150,000 worth of products.

To make a purchase, shoppers simply showed their step count on their phone or wearables. The greater their effort, the greater their purchasing power. Fitness experts onsite helped motivate participants to get their steps up using the bespoke running track and exercise equipment.

The activation was a huge success, with over 7 million steps clocked on the day, and the average shopper putting in over 20,000 steps towards purchases like headphones, Garmin Watches, Rebel Sport vouchers and ice baths. Two relentless runners even paid for a trip to the New York City Marathon with a whopping 70,000 steps each! (And for those exhausted customers who wanted a carry bag? Another 50 steps.)

“For the biggest shopping day of the year, we wanted to combine Aussies’ love for shopping and fitness to create a brand new experience where pushing yourself literally pays. With the Gatorade Sweat Exchange, the more you sweat the more you get. It’s that simple,” said Aden Hepburn, CEO of Akcelo.

“To make this happen with Gatorade was a true partnership effort and we are so excited to build on our ‘Water wasn’t made for this’ positioning in fresh new ways”.

“Sweat has always been a symbol of effort, dedication, and the pursuit of personal goals. With the Gatorade Sweat Exchange, we transformed this powerful symbol into a currency for fitness-inspired shopping. Each drop of sweat showed a tangible connection to personal wellness,” said Susan Press, head of beverages marketing PepsiCo.

Akcelo managed the entire campaign, including creative, production, content, talent, influencers, PR and social. It represents the first work from the agency since creating the new brand positioning for Gatorade ‘Water wasn’t made for this’.