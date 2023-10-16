AIC & IMAA Join Forces

Advertising Industry Careers (AIC) have announced that the Independent Media Agencies Australia (IMAA) will be featured on the AIC platform from launch.

From January 24, the IMAA will have a dedicated industry body profile on the AIC platform, offering many opportunities and resources for aspiring professionals looking to make their mark in the ad and media sector.

This collaboration marks a significant milestone for both organisations, as they share a common vision of fostering diversity, educating future talent and creating job opportunities. With the IMAA’s unrivalled expertise and AIC’s growing reach and career focus, this partnership aims to create a more inclusive, dynamic, and innovative space for industry professionals, career changers and students planning their careers.

“We at the IMAA are proud to collaborate with Advertising Industry Careers from launch, with a shared vision to educate and draw diverse talent into our industry. Together, we aim to inspire the next generation of advertising professionals and nurture a workforce that reflects the diversity of demographics and audiences in Australian society,” said Sam Buchanan, CEO of IMAA.

“The IMAA is an important partner for us. They do amazing work for their 160+ independent media agency members, and our two organisations are very much aligned in our desire to strengthen our industry. We are excited to share resources, insights, programs and knowledge to drive positive change and growth. We thank Sam and the team for coming on the journey with us,” Adam Elliott, CEO of Advertising Industry Careers, said.

Through this partnership, AIC will promote IMAA’s work for its members with a significant focus on the IMAA Academy. Courses available through the Academy cover a variety of introductory subjects related to media, as well as valuable business, human resources, and compliance training courses for managers. Media topics include Cinema, Out of Home, Media 101, Audio, Digital and more.