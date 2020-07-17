AIA Australia Signs Partnership With A-League Clubs Sydney FC And Brisbane Roar
AIA Australia has signed a partnership with Sydney FC and Brisbane Roar in support of the two clubs for the remainder of the Hyundai A-League 2019/20 season.
As one of Australia’s leading life and health insurance providers, with a purpose of making a difference and helping people live healthier, longer, better lives, AIA Australia’s core values align strongly with Sydney FC and Brisbane Roar’s commitment to providing opportunities for more people to be active and engaged in their community through football.
Globally, AIA is the Official Shirt Partner of Tottenham Hotspur Football Club, one of the top-ranked teams in the English Premier League; a relationship that commenced in 2013, and which has been recently extended until 2027.
AIA Australia and New Zealand CEO and managing director Damien Mu said the organisation was proud to partner with Sydney FC and Brisbane Roar.
“Our dream is to champion Australia and New Zealand to be the healthiest and best protected nations in the world,” Mu said.
“We recently undertook a research project which measured each of the States and Territories over a number of health and wellbeing indicators.
“What that showed us is that NSW is tracking well when it comes to the areas of nutrition and mental wellbeing but it could make improvements in preventative health, while QLD is tracking well when it comes to low chronic disease risk but it could make improvements in the areas of physical activity, mental wellbeing and preventative health.
“This is why the partnership between AIA, Sydney FC and Brisbane Roar will play an important role in drawing awareness to the impact that small lifestyle changes can have on long-term health – we hope to inspire fans, along with the broader community, to take those small steps towards living a healthier, longer, better life.
“Because what benefits fans and clubs in turn benefits society – by creating this shared value we’ll help transform Australia’s health and wellbeing.”
The new deal means that the health and life insurer will become one of the Sydney FC Sky Blues’ major partners for the rest of the season and will see the AIA logo emblazoned across the club’s shorts for the remaining fixtures, with a view to extending the partnership into future Hyundai A-League seasons.
Sydney FC CEO Danny Townsend said: “We are delighted to be partnering with an industry leader whose aim is to champion Australians to live healthier, longer, better lives.
”We align in our values of promoting a healthy lifestyle and wanting to provide inspiration for families and young people to make a difference in their lives.”
Sydney FC provides outdoor activity and healthy living education for schools through the club’s school programs, holiday clinics and Skill Training Programs.
The AIA Australia branding will also feature prominently on the sleeve of the Roar’s Hyundai A-League kit for remaining 2019/20 fixtures.
Brisbane Roar CEO David Pourre said: “Providing opportunities for more people to enjoy an engaged, active and healthy lifestyle is a core component of both the Brisbane Roar and AIA Australia, and this is a terrific opportunity for both organisations.”
AIA Vitality is AIA’s global science-backed health and wellbeing program that supports and incentivises members to understand and improve their health and be financially rewarded for doing so. AIA Vitality is available to all AIA Health Insurance members – AIA’s new private health insurance offering which launched into the Australia market earlier this year.
The partnership is effective immediately.
