Ai-Media Unveils New AI-Driven LEXI 3.0 Live Automatic Captioning Software

Ai-Media has launched LEXI 3.0, an improved version of its flagship live automatic captioning solution.

The company said that thanks to its cutting-edge enhancements and new features, LEXI 3.0 is the world’s “most accurate and advanced” automatic captioning solution that can deliver results that rival human captions at a fraction of the cost.

It said that independent audits of the software showed that it consistently delivers results with 35 per cent fewer recognition, formatting and punctuation errors than the previous version.

It also introduces new automated features, including speaker identification and AI-powered caption placement to avoid on-screen interference. According to Ai-Media, average quality results have increased significantly from 98.2 per cent to 98.7 per cent NER with this release.

Designed to serve a wide range of content types, LEXI 3.0 works on linear TV broadcast, OTT, Live Sports and live streams as well as meetings, events, lectures and more.

Ai-Media’s co-founder and CEO, Tony Abrahams, said:

“20 years in the making, we’ve finally cracked the holy grail of making live automatic captioning a reality. LEXI 3.0 is a gamechanger. We’re seeing accelerating adoption of automatic captioning driven by significant increase in quality, reduction in latency and release of new AI features that previously required manual intervention, such as speaker changes and placement of captions to not obscure important visuals.

“LEXI 3.0 is available immediately for existing Ai-Media customers at no additional cost and is delivered with any iCap Encoder (Hardware, Alta and Falcon) connected to Ai-Media’s iCap Cloud Network.”