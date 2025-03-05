AI Behavioural Insights Platform Flowing Bee Raises $1.6M

AI-powered behavioural insights platform Flowing Bee, transforming marketing strategy and execution, has raised $1.6 million in an oversubscribed funding round led by Archangel Ventures, with participation from The University of Melbourne Genesis Pre-Seed Fund, Antler, LaunchVic’s Alice Anderson Fund, and M8 Ventures, along with strategic angel investors.

The investment reflects strong confidence in Flowing Bee’s mission to put the customer back at the centre of marketing and help brands craft effective, science-led campaigns at unprecedented speed.

“Brands waste billions on ineffective campaigns because they fail to activate the true psychological drivers of consumer behaviour,” said Michael Sankey, Co-Founder and CEO of Flowing Bee.

“Our platform combines proven behavioural science and AI to bridge this gap—delivering deep audience insights and automated campaign creation at scale.”

The new funding will drive advancements in Flowing Bee’s AI-driven behavioural insights engine, enhance automated campaign creation capabilities, and accelerate customer growth in Australia and the US.

Andrew Cicutto, Principal at Archangel Ventures, said: “In a world where ad content and placement are increasingly commoditised by algorithms and AI, we love solutions that solve more complex problems within enterprise and provide deeper insights into historically siloed data.

Michael and Sara are uniquely positioned at the intersection of behavioural psychology and cutting-edge AI, and we’re incredibly excited to watch Flowing Bee empower brands to move at the speed of culture.”

Additionally, Flowing Bee will expand its team across engineering, data science, and go-to-market functions to support rapid adoption by enterprise brands while laying the groundwork to make the technology widely accessible to SMEs.

Hun Gan, CEO at University of Melbourne Genesis Pre-Seed Fund, added: “Investing in Flowing Bee represents our commitment to nurturing the next wave of AI innovation emerging from our university ecosystem. Their behavioural AI technology showcases exactly the kind of groundbreaking research-to-market transition that our fund was designed to catalyse.

As we look ahead, it’s increasingly clear that university-born startups will play a pivotal role in solving tomorrow’s challenges, yet they often struggle to secure that critical first round of funding. By bridging this gap, we’re not just backing individual companies—we’re helping to create sustainable innovation pathways from academic excellence to market impact.”

Tania Turnbull, Chief Product and Marketing Officer, Inviva, a Flowing Bee customer, had this to say: “Flowing Bee has provided us with important audience insights while streamlining content creation and execution. Its behavioural science-led approach isn’t just faster; it delivers measurable results, ensuring our marketing is data-driven, not guesswork. Traditional agencies can’t keep up, but Flowing Bee provides robust behavioural insights and impactful creative at a fraction of the cost.”