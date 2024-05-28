Ahm And Hoyts Launch 2-For-1 Movie Tickets On Fridays

Australian health insurance company ahm has partnered with Val Morgan Cinema to launch their Feel Good Fridays movie ticket partnership with HOYTS.

Launched in conjunction with media agency Carat, the Feel Good Fridays partnership offers ahm members an exclusive opportunity to enjoy a special 2-for-1 movie ticket deal.

Members can purchase two cinema tickets for the price of one for standard sessions of any movie every Friday until October 18, 2024.

To purchase 2-for-1 tickets, ahm members can log into their account and click through to the member offers where they can access the Feel Good Fridays Hoyts booking and purchase their movie tickets. For those wanting to purchase in person, tickets are available at Hoyts cinemas’ point of sale by using the ahm ‘in-cinema code’.

The partnership extends across all 48 Hoyts locations nationwide, featuring prominent in-foyer and on-screen presence as well as extensive coverage on the Hoyts website.

“We’re proud to be partnering with Hoyts and provide our customers with other valuable benefits as part of their health insurance with ahm. We believe in the importance of taking time to unwind and relax, which is so important for your overall health. We hope our customers take advantage of this exclusive offer and turn an ordinary Friday into a Feel Good Friday,” said Sally Haydon, senior executive at ahm.

“At Hoyts, we’re dedicated to creating moments of joy and entertainment, and this partnership enables us to extend that mission to ahm members. We’re thrilled to collaborate with ahm on this exciting initiative and look forward to providing their members with unforgettable moviegoing experiences,” said Stephanie Mills, director of sales, marketing and content at Hoyts.

“This 2-for-1 ticketing partnership between Hoyts and ahm is a strategic alignment, offering a perfect solution to not only reward existing ahm health insurance members but also attract new customers to join. Feel Good Fridays serve as a prime opportunity to connect ahm members with Australia’s favourite cultural experience, and we are excited to bring this partnership to life,” said Paul MacGregor, director of strategy and marketing at Val Morgan.

“Ahm are so committed to improving both the general and financial health of all Australians and this partnership speaks to these values. Australians love the movies… and personally speaking, heading out to see a movie with family or friends is just such a great way to relax and unwind,” said Richard Lehocz, managing director at Carat.