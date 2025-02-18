AHB Group Names Todd Reilly As Chief Marketing Officer

AHB Group, Victoria’s second-largest home builder and sixth-largest nationally, has announced the appointment of Todd Reilly, former APAC Chief Marketing Officer for Domino’s, as its new chief marketing officer.

The strategic hire reflects AHB’s dedication to innovation and its ambition to become the builder of choice in Victoria. Reilly brings more than 20 years of marketing and senior leadership experience, having worked with Dominos across the APAC region, including Australia, New Zealand, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, and Taiwan.

His expertise spans integrated media, campaign strategy, and merging physical retail with e-commerce platforms, an approach that accounted for over 85 per cent of total sales from digital platforms in his previous role. Reilly’s innovative digital marketing expertise and focus on customer insights will play a fundamental role in AHB Group’s evolution.

“I’m excited about the opportunity to reshape how the industry connects with its customers. AHB’s bold vision to lead the market aligns with my passion for leveraging customer insights and digital strategies to enhance experiences. I’m thrilled to work with the talented team at AHB to bring this vision to life,” he said.

As AHB’s first CMO, Reilly’s fresh perspective from outside the building industry offers a unique advantage. His tenure at Domino’s demonstrates his ability to lead digital transformations, enhance customer experiences and drive business growth.

Charles Agius, Co-founder and Director at AHB Group, expressed his enthusiasm for Reilly’s appointment: “Todd’s leadership and vision will be pivotal in elevating our brand presence and creating a stronger connection with our customers. His innovative mindset and track record of success in diverse industries make him the perfect fit for this role.

“AHB Group is excited to welcome Todd to the leadership team, and we look forward to the impact his expertise and vision will bring as the company continues its journey toward becoming Victoria’s top home builder,” said Agius.