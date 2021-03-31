Agnes Media Launches With Global Payment Service Klarna As Foundation Client

Tim Addington
Agnes Media, a measurement-first performance media agency founded by Charlotte Ward has launched with leading global payment and shopping service Klarna as a foundation client.

The Sydney-based independent specialises in working with clients that have aggressive growth and measurement goals, helping them optimise their digital marketing campaigns and improve return on investment and advertising spend. In addition to performance media strategy, planning and buying, the agency also provides campaign management, analytics, SEO and creative design services.

Ward (pictured) has worked in media across Australia, Europe, Middle East and Asia and launched Agnes Media after a period of freelancing and building her own client base. She previously held roles at Amobee, Qantas, and DWA in Sydney, as well as OMD, PHD, and UM in Dubai.

She said: “Agnes was launched to prioritise the clients’ business issues and to pinpoint the optimal metrics to help grow the business, whether that’s month-on-month revenue increases, understanding how to get customers to spend more on their average order value, or improving return on ad spend across different platforms.

“Having consulted across a number of businesses, it was clear to me there was a real opportunity to zero in on performance media and maximise digital media campaigns’ effectiveness. Our goal is to help clients realise their digital marketing objectives.”

“Our agency is fully transparent, clients own their data, and we provide real-time reporting dashboards that pulls in platform data from a range of sources for client-ready reports that align campaign performance and actionable insights and can be shared across the business.”

Global buy now pay later fintech giant Klarna, provides innovative shopping services to over 90 million customers in 19 countries. Since launching in Australia last year it has been working closely with Agnes Media on performance media management, with a specific focus on co-branded retail activity and shopper insights.

Yani Lehman, Klarna’s Australia co-marketing competence lead, said, “Being performance driven, innovative and insights-led is in our DNA at Klarna and we hold ourselves accountable to these values in every venture we undertake.”

“When choosing partners to help us to accelerate our growth in Australia, we needed an agency that could provide not just innovative media solutions, but the high standards of analysis that we expect from our own internal teams. An agency that could elevate insights beyond media and apply them to our specific commercial objectives and outcomes in a meaningful way.”

Ward added, “We’re delighted to be working with Klarna to provide performance media and analytics. They’re such a dynamic brand and being able to create truly flexible, scalable, easily-optimisable campaigns has been a massive benefit to their business. The best part, we’ve been able to provide them with meaningful, actionable insights that they’re now using to iterate and define future campaigns.”

In addition to Klarna, Agnes Media – which currently has 10 full and part-time employees – is also working with a range of other brands both locally and globally, including ethically sourced grocery delivery business Your Food Collective and learning management software provider Coassemble.

Lauren Branson, Your Food Collective CEO, said, “Charlotte and the team at Agnes have been a supportive partner as we strive to achieve high growth targets. They have worked closely with our internal team to develop relevant metrics and reporting frameworks that give real time reading insights into channel performance. They are a fast-growing company and it’s been exciting to see them evolve.”

