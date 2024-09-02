AgeInc Launches Age Inclusive Employer Endorsement

AgeInc says the “Australian-first” initiative aims to recognise employers who demonstrate a strong commitment to fostering an inclusive work environment that values and supports employees of all ages.

The AgeInc Age Inclusive Employer Endorsement allows organisations to demonstrate their commitment to age diversity and inclusivity as part of a multi-generational workforce.

By using this endorsement, organisations will not only “enhance their reputation and attract a diverse pool of experienced people”, but they will also “help contribute to reducing the stereotypes of midlife workers”, which lead to prejudice and age discrimination at work.

“Our research shows that 53 percent of people aged over 50 have been discriminated against when looking for a new role,” said AgeInc founder Richard Spencer.

“And over 21 percent have been discriminated against by their current employer, based solely on their age.

“Within 15 years, Australia will see the number of people aged in their 50s increase by 15.3 percent as a proportion of the population, whilst the proportion of those aged 35 to 50 years reduces by almost 10 percent.

“In simple terms, if we don’t reduce our prejudice against midlife people soon, we just won’t have enough people in the workforce.’

AgenInc says that prejudice against people aged over 50 in the workplace is based solely on stereotypes.

This bias, which it says is unconscious in many organisations, is the “last socially acceptable form of prejudice” in Australian employment.

“The only way to start addressing our problem with ageism is through education,” said Spencer.

“If more employers adopt the Age Inclusive Endorsement and educate their managers on the issues age discrimination creates, we can restrict its impact on both organisations and the wider community.”

The Age Inclusive Employer Endorsement allows employers to demonstrate their commitment to creating an age inclusive culture, whilst actively encouraging other organisations to review their own position regarding age inclusivity.

Other benefits of the Age Inclusive Employer Endorsement include:

A competitive advantage in recruitment and retention;

Networking and collaboration with likeminded organisations;

A demonstrable commitment to corporate social responsibility;

The recognition and credibility of the Endorsement Badge.

“After all, as the only form of prejudice that we all hope we’re going to live long enough to experience” Spencer.

“Reducing age discrimination at work is really an investment in our future selves”.