Afterpay’s Mystery Market Returns With Futuristic Virtual-Reality Experience, With Prizes Totalling Over $100k From Webjet & THE ICONIC

Afterpay Day, a bi-annual shopping event, returns with deals and exclusive offers from thousands of brands, including Webjet and THE ICONIC.

The four-day event will kick off at 8 am on Thursday 20 March, running through to Sunday 23 March, with up to 70 per cent off retailers across travel and tech to fashion and beauty, homewares and pet accessories.

For one day only, the buy-now-pay-later platform is offering more than 1,000 Australians an immersive VR experience that will see them scoring sought-after products and experiences from top brands. By flashing their digital Afterpay Card, they can don a VR headset and enter the digital realm to unlock their prize.

“This Afterpay Day, we’re reimagining retail with an experience that blends technology, innovation and the thrill of discovery. The Mystery Market is more than just a shopping event – it’s a glimpse into the future, where cutting-edge VR transforms the way customers interact with brands. Amidst the noise of traditional sales, Afterpay is leading the charge in creating immersive, shareable moments that captivate and engage, redefining what customers expect from sales events. We can’t wait to set the stage for the future of shopping and watch Aussies walk away with something extraordinary,” Kevin Azzopardi, trade and partner marketing director, ANZ, Afterpay said.

Shoppers inside the Mystery Market will vie for the chance to nab a gift voucher from one retailers. Participants could be jetting across the globe with Webjet ($1,000), strutting in the latest fashion from THE ICONIC ($500) or H&M ($100), or sporting a pair of Adidas Sambas from JD Sports ($200). The prizes on offer also include vouchers from eBay ($250), DoorDash ($100) and Prezzee ($50).

To enter the Mystery Market, shoppers need to download the Afterpay app, set up the Afterpay card, and be among the first 1,000+ people lined up when the Mystery Market opens at 8:00 am on Thursday 20 March, at Pitt St Mall, outside ZARA. It’s first come, first served, so the spots are limited as time goes on.