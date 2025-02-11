Afterpay Launches ‘Own It’ Campaign Via 72andSunny

Buy-now-pay-later (BNPL) platform Afterpay has unveiled the second phase of its latest brand campaign, ‘Own It’ via 72andSunny.
The campaign is being rolled out across a mix of channels to ensure maximum reach and engagement. The brand film is live on television and digital platforms such as Meta, TikTok, YouTube, and Snapchat, as well as BVOD. An additional push-through out-of-home (OOH) is scheduled for March.
“Our ‘Own It’ campaign is not just about making a statement, it’s about reshaping the narrative. A new generation is redefining financially savvy behaviour, using their inside knowledge to access opportunities to get ahead, and this is what we wanted to highlight. Afterpay is a smart, modern way to pay that empowers users to make confident spending choices. By playing the system, now our customers aren’t the ones being played,” Afterpay’s vice president of marketing, international markets, Joel Moran said.
“Our goal is to champion those who are ‘in the know’ and to inspire more Australians to take control of their spending. We invite everyone to join us in celebrating this new era of financial empowerment,” Moran added.
Credits:
Afterpay Team
Head of Creative at Cash App + Afterpay: Luke Martin
Creative Director: Chris Larcombe
Creative Director: Marissa Shirbi
Creative Director: Claire Simon
Creative Director: Ben Smith
Creative Director: Matt Dunn
International VP Marketing: Joel Moran
International Culture & Partnerships Lead: Evan Hill Porteus
International Brand & Integrated Marketing Manager: Bianca Balliro
Marketing Strategy, Media & Innovations Lead: Moola Sisaudia
Media Manager: William Andrews
Creative Operations: Sheena Demby
Creative Operations: Christopher Michaels
Agency, Production, Directors & Music:
Agency: 72andSunny
Production company: Rabbit
Founder / EP: Lucas Jenner
MD / EP: Alex Hay
Director: Matilda Finn
Producer / EP: Marcus Butler
Line Producer: Martha Mcguirk
Service Production: B2Y
DOP: Konrad Losch
Sound Post: Massive Music
Post Production: Alt VFX
Music: “Power” by JessB (feat. Sister Nancy & Sampa the Great)
Music Supervision: Dan Gibson – Good Time Mgm