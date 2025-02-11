MediaNewsletter

Afterpay Launches ‘Own It’ Campaign Via 72andSunny

Staff Writers
Edited by Staff Writers
2 Min Read

Buy-now-pay-later (BNPL) platform Afterpay has unveiled the second phase of its latest brand campaign, ‘Own It’ via 72andSunny.

The campaign is being rolled out across a mix of channels to ensure maximum reach and engagement. The brand film is live on television and digital platforms such as Meta, TikTok, YouTube, and Snapchat, as well as BVOD. An additional push-through out-of-home (OOH) is scheduled for March.

“Our ‘Own It’ campaign is not just about making a statement, it’s about reshaping the narrative. A new generation is redefining financially savvy behaviour, using their inside knowledge to access opportunities to get ahead, and this is what we wanted to highlight. Afterpay is a smart, modern way to pay that empowers users to make confident spending choices. By playing the system, now our customers aren’t the ones being played,” Afterpay’s vice president of marketing, international markets, Joel Moran said.

“Our goal is to champion those who are ‘in the know’ and to inspire more Australians to take control of their spending. We invite everyone to join us in celebrating this new era of financial empowerment,” Moran added.

Credits:

Afterpay Team
Head of Creative at Cash App + Afterpay: Luke Martin
Creative Director: Chris Larcombe
Creative Director: Marissa Shirbi
Creative Director: Claire Simon
Creative Director: Ben Smith
Creative Director: Matt Dunn
International VP Marketing: Joel Moran
International Culture & Partnerships Lead: Evan Hill Porteus
International Brand & Integrated Marketing Manager: Bianca Balliro
Marketing Strategy, Media & Innovations Lead: Moola Sisaudia
Media Manager: William Andrews
Creative Operations: Sheena Demby
Creative Operations: Christopher Michaels
Agency, Production, Directors & Music:
Agency: 72andSunny
Production company: Rabbit
Founder / EP: Lucas Jenner
MD / EP: Alex Hay
Director: Matilda Finn
Producer / EP: Marcus Butler
Line Producer: Martha Mcguirk
Service Production: B2Y
DOP: Konrad Losch
Sound Post: Massive Music
Post Production: Alt VFX
Music: “Power” by JessB (feat. Sister Nancy & Sampa the Great)
Music Supervision: Dan Gibson – Good Time Mgm

Related posts:

  1. 72andSunny Wins Creative For Aussie Tech Unicorn
  2. From Niche To National Phenomenon: How ESPN Made The Super Bowl Must-See TV In Australia
  3. NRL 2025: “Bigger, Bolder & Better” – Foxtel Unveils Its Most Ambitious Season Yet
  4. NBCUniversal Promotes Chris Taylor
TAGGED: ,
Fredrika Stigell
By Fredrika Stigell
Follow:
Fredrika Stigell is the Editorial Assistant at B&T with a focus on all things culture. Fredrika is also completing a Master of Archaeology, focusing on Indigenous rock art and historical artefacts in Kakadu National Park. Previously, she worked at a heritage company helping to organise storage collections for Sydney-based historical artefacts. Fredrika majored in English during her Bachelor's and is an avid reader with a particular interest in classics and literary fiction.

Latest News

Telstra Hunts For New Enterprise Marketing Lead As Kate Wellard Departs
Matt Thomas Launches Stake: The Reputation Company To Deliver Brand & Stakeholder Engagement Solutions
Disney+ Expands Entertainment Offering, Joining ESPN Sports Programming In ANZ
Common Ventures Teams Up With Thought Leaders To Fix Purpose Washing With ‘The Good, The Ad, And The Ugly’
Register Lost your password?