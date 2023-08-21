Afterpay Launches “Afterpay Where You Wouldn’t Believe” In First Work From BMF

Afterpay Launches “Afterpay Where You Wouldn’t Believe” In First Work From BMF
B&T Magazine
By B&T Magazine
SHARE
THIS



Afterpay has launched a new brand campaign, “Afterpay where you wouldn’t believe,” featuring a troll — the kind that lives under a bridge — and his toll business. The campaign was conceptualised by BMF.

The troll is a passionate Afterpay merchant and tells a car of bewildered and inadvertent customers about all the places they can use Afterpay, as well as explaining how easy it is to use the service in-store with the Afterpay Card.

This is the first campaign created by BMF for Afterpay: building awareness of the new places and ways, (in-store with the Afterpay Card), people can Afterpay, such as at the optometrist, dentist and hardware stores, to buying tickets to concerts, sports games and experiences such as hot air ballooning, and much more.

Andrew Balint, vice president of marketing ANZ, said: “Afterpay is a global category founder and leader. We were born of the notion that there must be a fairer and better way to pay. This is why millions of Aussies continue to trust and choose Afterpay at checkout. The launch of ‘Afterpay where you wouldn’t believe’, builds on our market-leading position in the buy now pay later category and brings to life all the varied, amazing, and sometimes even surprising places you can Afterpay, in a fresh, bold and uplifting way.”

Harry Stanford, associate creative director at BMF, said: “We know Aussies love the feeling of financial freedom, whether it’s being able to pay for a necessary dental treatment without missing out, or being able to buy tickets to Harry Styles. Afterpay has always been a bold and distinct brand, which is why we created an iconically unique Aussie character to spread the word.”

“Afterpay where you wouldn’t believe” will run across TV, social, digital audio and outdoor.

CREDIT LIST:

Client: Afterpay

Vice President Marketing ANZ: Andrew Balint

Director of Brand ANZ: Joel Moran

Senior Brand Manager ANZ: Mikaela Wagner

ANZ Campaign Manager: Fabian Claveria

Creative Agency: BMF

Chief Creative Officer: Alex Derwin

Executive Creative Director: Tara McKenty

Associate Creative Directors: Josie Fox & Harry Stanford

Art Director: Bob Broadfoot

Copywriter: Joe Mallett

Head of Art & Design: Lincoln Grice

Chief Strategy Officer: Christina Aventi

Planning Director: Suzanne Dutton

Chief Executive Officer: Stephen McArdle

General Manager: Aisling Colley

Senior Account Director: Rebekah O’Grady

Account Executive: Kristen Henry

Head of TV: Jenny Lee-Archer

Integrated Producer: Honae MacNeill

Retouching: Electric Art

Production Director: Karen Liddle

Design Director: Iva Madderom

Finished Artist: Cat Durando

Retouching: Rebecca Xu

Creative Services Director: Clare Yardley

Production Company: Goodoil

Executive Producer: Sam Long

Director: Vedran Rupic

Producer: Chana McLallen

Post Production: The Editors

Editor: Mark Burnett

Music & Sound Design: Rumble

DOP:  Sam Chiplin

Photographer: Mat Baker / Louis & Co.

Bantam

Head of Content Creative: Nico Engelbrecht

Content Producers: Holly Whiteley & Yolande Francis

Animator: Jeni Rohwer

Online editor: Max Lu

Please login with linkedin to comment

Afterpay BMF

Latest News

TikTok’s Idealistic Body Image Expectations Are Detrimental To Youth Mental Health
  • Marketing

TikTok’s Idealistic Body Image Expectations Are Detrimental To Youth Mental Health

TikTok videos that reflect unrealistic depictions of physical appearance may harm how young women think and feel about their bodies – and the impacts may be worse if the content is perceived as unedited and natural according to the journal Body Image‘s research. Research published recently in the journal Body Image suggests that just a […]

Iraq Bans Advertising Screens After P*rn Hack
  • Media

Iraq Bans Advertising Screens After P*rn Hack

The government in Iraq has decided to ban ALL advertising screens across Baghdad after hackers managed to use the screens to show p*rn.  On Saturday night, a p*rnographic film was shown at a major junction in the Iraqi capital.  A source told AFP: “A person managed to hack into an advertising screen in Uqba bin […]

QMS Unveils Australia’s First DOOH Post-Campaign Analysis Tool
  • Marketing

QMS Unveils Australia’s First DOOH Post-Campaign Analysis Tool

QMS today announced the launch of Performance+, the first audience-based post-campaign analysis tool in the out of home industry. The new product has been developed to further enhance audience accountability and transparency in the execution of clients’ DOOH campaigns. Performance+ campaigns incorporate guaranteed audience metrics, enabling clients to buy with increased surety and confidence. Created […]

Live Nation & Scentre Group Bring Live Music Performances To Westfields Across The Country
  • Marketing

Live Nation & Scentre Group Bring Live Music Performances To Westfields Across The Country

Scentre Group and Live Nation Entertainment announce a new strategic partnership. The partnership will bring live music performances to Westfield destinations across Australia and New Zealand. Throughout Spring and Summer 2023, millions of customers will be connected with their favourite artists through a series of exclusive and free live in-centre events. The Westfield and Live […]

The Pets Do The Talking In Bastion & Bravecto’s Latest Campaign
  • Advertising

The Pets Do The Talking In Bastion & Bravecto’s Latest Campaign

Bravecto and Bastion launch a campaign for flea and paralysis tick protection utilising assistive tech that allows pets to talk. Bastion won the MSD Animal Health account recently in a competitive pitch and is now responsible for all creative and digital for Bravecto. The Bravecto challenge is how to better compete in a confusing category, […]

Taboola Participates In Youth Outreach With UnLtd
  • Marketing

Taboola Participates In Youth Outreach With UnLtd

Taboola, has partnered with social purpose organisation UnLtd to support the charity Youth Off The Streets. The team at Taboola was delighted to be involved in so many opportunities to support disadvantaged young people over winter. These were made possible through a partnership with UnLtd, which connects the media, marketing and creative industries with charities […]