Afterpay Launches “Afterpay Where You Wouldn’t Believe” In First Work From BMF

Afterpay has launched a new brand campaign, “Afterpay where you wouldn’t believe,” featuring a troll — the kind that lives under a bridge — and his toll business. The campaign was conceptualised by BMF.

The troll is a passionate Afterpay merchant and tells a car of bewildered and inadvertent customers about all the places they can use Afterpay, as well as explaining how easy it is to use the service in-store with the Afterpay Card.

This is the first campaign created by BMF for Afterpay: building awareness of the new places and ways, (in-store with the Afterpay Card), people can Afterpay, such as at the optometrist, dentist and hardware stores, to buying tickets to concerts, sports games and experiences such as hot air ballooning, and much more.

Andrew Balint, vice president of marketing ANZ, said: “Afterpay is a global category founder and leader. We were born of the notion that there must be a fairer and better way to pay. This is why millions of Aussies continue to trust and choose Afterpay at checkout. The launch of ‘Afterpay where you wouldn’t believe’, builds on our market-leading position in the buy now pay later category and brings to life all the varied, amazing, and sometimes even surprising places you can Afterpay, in a fresh, bold and uplifting way.”

Harry Stanford, associate creative director at BMF, said: “We know Aussies love the feeling of financial freedom, whether it’s being able to pay for a necessary dental treatment without missing out, or being able to buy tickets to Harry Styles. Afterpay has always been a bold and distinct brand, which is why we created an iconically unique Aussie character to spread the word.”

“Afterpay where you wouldn’t believe” will run across TV, social, digital audio and outdoor.

