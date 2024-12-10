Afterpay Goes Full Swede For IKEA Launch Campaign

Afterpay has unveiled a dynamic new campaign with IKEA Australia, spanning out-of-home, digital, and social channels. Developed by Afterpay’s in-house team, the campaign playfully taps into IKEA Australia’s iconic Swedish heritage, using Nordic language to capture attention while highlighting that Afterpay is now available in-store and online at IKEA.

Following the partnership going live in mid-November to coincide with the IKEA Black Friday sale, this campaign, launched on December 9. aims to increase awareness of Afterpay’s availability at IKEA, for those entertaining over the holidays and planning their next home project during the summer. By purchasing at IKEA using Afterpay, customers can enjoy flexible payment options, making their holiday shopping and home improvement projects more manageable.

The campaign features 18 large-format out-of-home panels strategically placed near IKEA stores in Sydney, Melbourne, Brisbane, Canberra, and Adelaide.

“We’re thrilled to bring the convenience of Afterpay to IKEA customers across Australia. Our campaign celebrates Swedish style while emphasizing the flexibility Afterpay offers. Whether you’re buying a holiday gift or tackling a home project, Afterpay empowers you to manage costs with ease,” said Katrina Konstas, country manager at Afterpay.

“We love it when a partner truly speaks our language at IKEA, and Afterpay has taken it to the next level by going full Swede! With a shared desire for a campaign that stops Aussies in their tracks and grabs attention, we believe this creative execution delivers for both brands,” said Erin Falconer, marketing communications manager at IKEA Australia.

“Since launching Afterpay in mid-November, we’ve seen an incredibly strong response from IKEA customers, with around 600 orders via Afterpay per day, enhancing the shopping experience by making it more convenient and affordable”.