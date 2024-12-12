Affinity Wins Advisory & Media For Merrick Watts’ Posca Hydrate

Affinity has won the advisory and media work for Merricks Watts and Ed Stening’s new energy drink, Posca Hydrate.

An exciting start-up co-founded by SAS Australia winner and media personality Watts, and Ed Stening, ex-GM Spirits at Lion, Posca is the product of Watt’s love of history and entrepreneurial spirit.

Combining “ancient wisdom and with modern science” the sugar and stimulant- free drink is all about hydration and electrolyte retention and will compete in the sports drink and hydration category.

The scope of the pitch was limited to finding an outstanding media partner to push the novel Posca story to the world. After adding demonstrable value to the business and marketing plan during and after the pitch process, AFFINITY has also been appointed to work as advisory and at a Board level.

Talking about the decision to appoint, Stening said “AFFINITY was in a league of their own in our media pitch, outshining some of the hottest media agencies in the country. They brought an unparalleled understanding of our business, our target audience, and innovative strategies to maximise growth both in the short and long term well beyond what we’d expect from a media agency – an incredible achievement given we hadn’t even launched.”

“Since their appointment, they’ve truly gone above and beyond to ensure our success. Working with a team that are a constant source of advice, have the courage as partners to challenge our thinking, and constantly look for ways to drive growth – they’re living their growth accelerator label.”

Luke Brown, Group CEO AFFINITY explained, “This was a business we really wanted to partner with. Opportunities to partner with founders who are ambitious and open to listening and doing things differently don’t come around often. The ingredients are all there: a unique product, genuine partnership and enormous potential”.

“It’s a privilege working directly with Ed and Merrick, to play a pivotal role in accelerating the growth of their business and help turn their vision into reality. We respect the responsibility to grow sales and distribution beyond launch, and the team have already delivered outsized wins to ensure Posca becomes a household name,” finished Brown.