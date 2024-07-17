AFFINITY Steals Accenture Song’s Gavin Sommer For GM Role

AFFINITY has appointed Gavin Sommer as its new general manager.

With over 25 years of expertise in retail and brand strategy, customer acquisition, and retention marketing, Sommer will lead AFFINITY’s initiatives to accelerate growth. He joins AFFINITY from Accenture Song, where he served as its digital marketing director, spearheading innovative projects that transformed client business landscapes.

“At AFFINITY, I’m excited to apply my expertise to drive growth and innovation,” said Sommer.

“My passion lies in empowering teams to achieve strategic transformation and drive sustainable business growth.”

Sommer combines a strategic agency mindset with a collaborative leadership approach, emphasising mentorship and team development. His commitment to cultivating high-calibre talent and fostering long-term stakeholder relationships aligns seamlessly with AFFINITY’s vision for expansion and excellence.

“We are thrilled to welcome Gavin Sommer to our team,” said Luke Brown, Group CEO at AFFINITY. “With his exceptional background in both strategy and execution, we are confident that he will play a pivotal role in advancing our mission to accelerate growth and deliver unparalleled value to our clients.”

“With some new relationships with ambitious, like-minded clients about to kick off, this year is looking incredibly positive and the perfect time to have found Gavin to take ownership of this leadership role,” said Angela Smith, CEO at Affinity.

“Our collective focus will be on breaking down the old/current paradigm of agencies being largely for ads and ‘colouring in’. Instead, we hope to continue to lead the way in redefining what can be achieved through delivering effective marketing strategies that maximise the relative potential of both creativity and technology,” she added.