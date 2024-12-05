Advertising

Affinity Hires Media Strategist Carmen Campbell And Media Leader Billy Luu

Carmen and Billy join the Affinity team.

Carmen Campbell joins from Starcom and Billy Luu from Howatson+Company.

Affinity has strengthened its media arm with two new senior hires in Carmen Campbell and Billy Luu.

Campbell joins Affinity as group strategy lead. She joins from Starcom, where she was head of strategy at Starcom for several years, leading strategy for Brown Forman, Metcash (IGA, ALM, Mitre 10), Visa and Tourism Tasmania.

Luu has stepped into the role of group media lead after his most recent stint as national digital director at Howatson+Company.

He brings more than 20 years of global industry experience, including at PHD, where he led the media investment smarts for Unilever, PepsiCo, Bayer, Porsche, HP and Beam Suntory as well as National Trading Lead at Atomic 212.

“What’s exciting about Carmen is she is a genuine triple threat,” Affinity CEO Angela Smith said. “Not only is she a gun strategist with more than 20 years’ experience, but she’s worked at the highest levels in both media and creative to deliver growth for clients. A seasoned researcher, Carmen’s commitment to understanding consumer behaviour using a broad skill set of data analysis or more traditional research methods is icing on the cake.”

“I worked alongside Carmen in our very early planning days, and she always stood out as one of the super smart and annoyingly curious ones. We couldn’t quite believe our luck that our paths crossed at a perfect time for us to be able to create this role for her.”

In response to hiring Luu, Smith said: “Billy is a firebrand for the potential of media to drive competitive advantage and brand growth through strategic thinking as well as demonstrating a brilliant mind when it comes to process, operations and implementation.

“His passion for bringing home outstanding outcomes for our client partners is exceeded only by his capabilities as a highly skilled practitioner across every possible permutation of media. Billy’s energy levels are off the charts and we’re inspired by his ambition to help shape a media offering that will be relevant to businesses into the future.”

