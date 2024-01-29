Advertising In A Connected World: 2024 Predictions From Samsung Ads’ Alex Spurzem

Alex Spurzem (pictured), managing director, Samsung Ads ANZ and SEA, shares his predictions for 2024 and why it will be a momentous year for TV viewership.

Advertisers will adapt to an evolving media ecosystem

As we enter 2024 ankle-deep in a new era of hybridisation — where the lines between SVOD, BVOD, AVOD and FAST are blurring — it’s fair to say that TV audiences may be at their most divided ever. Some of the world’s biggest players are evolving and merging their offerings, bringing with them a new media ecosystem.

There’s change happening around every corner and one size no longer fits all.

One of the biggest and boldest changes last year was the rise of ad-funded streaming; it looks like we have come full circle. Once again we’re in a landscape where some content is free and some is paid for — and that’s a good thing.

This year, more streaming services will rethink their strategies to appeal to a wider set of cost-conscious viewers fuelling even faster adoption of ad-funded services. In response, expect advertisers to adapt quickly: taking a holistic approach when planning any video campaign and focusing on understanding the insights and behaviours of these evolving streaming audiences.

Move with the medium

The fast-growing adoption of Smart TVs and the rise of app-based viewing is nothing new. But the impact and challenge ahead is now starting to become evident. For advertisers to truly leverage the changing landscape they need to go beyond the screen and connect the dots across consumer journeys.

As retailers continue to understand the value in their owned media, expect them to get more connected with their in-store screens and get ready for brands to shift their CTV ad campaigns beyond the living room.

As CTV ad capabilities continue to improve and evolve, digital screens will become more dynamic bringing retail media to life. The expected growth in this sector, as part of a wider, unified media ecosystem, will enable brands to engage their target audiences regardless of whether they’re on the sofa or out shopping.

Emergence of interactive TV

The connected nature of smart TVs offers the ideal environment for advertisers to contextually target consumers, creating a huge opportunity for brands and a better experience for viewers.

Shoppable ads will be tested on Australian TV viewers for the very first time this year with Paramount announcing it will give 10 Play viewers the option to buy merchandise, products and clothing featured in shows. This immediate and seamless access to product details and shopping carts simplifies the consumer journey enabling viewers to make purchases directly from the ad.

In a world where consumers are creating their own media mix, marketers have a unique opportunity to use advanced TV data for precision, reach and direct engagement. The uptake of data clean rooms will provide more opportunities for collaboration between CTV platforms, advertisers, and technology companies this year. Get ready for more tools to engage with audiences, more sophisticated consumer experiences and more interactive elements to captivate viewers.

Can multi-currencies and multi-measurement co-exist?

In regards to measurement, we’re seeing industry players come together for the first time to consider and talk, not just about total TV but total video, inclusive of streaming. Some believe these discussions could lead to the beginnings of an industry movement.

Whichever camp you’re in, it’s unlikely there’ll ever be a magic bullet. In a fragmented world, the question still remains: how do you buy audiences?

A collaborative focus on raising standards and driving positive, forward-looking change suggests there’s an appetite for multi-currencies and multi-measurements within our industry. Time will tell if and how marketers will choose to combine and leverage them.