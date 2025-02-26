AdSchool Unveils New Look For 2025

AdvertisingNewsletter

AdSchool returns in 2025 with a new look and a refreshed range of courses led by a stellar line-up of ad industry leaders.

Providing both in-person and online lectures, tutorials and mentoring sessions, this semester’s facilitators include:

  • Zac Martin, Planning Director, TBWA\Melbourne
  • Virginia Pracht, Co-Head of Strategy at TBWA\ Melbourne
  • Hannah Muirhead, Founder/Strategist, Chapter Brand Leadership,
  • Graham Alvarez-Jarratt, Strategy Partner, Dentsu Creative
  • Sebastian Revell, Executive Strategy Partner, Emotive
  • Simon Wassef, National Chief Strategy & Experience Officer, Clemenger
  • Lisa Thom, Strategic Brand Manager & Jo Bulline & Nita Davey, Directors, Trilogy Perth
  • Tori Lopez, Managing Director, Special Group Australia
  • James Debono, Group Business Director, Leo Burnett Melbourne
  • Ed Hughes, Client Services Director, BMF Australia
  • Amanda Fuller, Managing Partner, DDB Remedy Australia,
  • Plus, a raft of Effie-winning strategists, and agency and client leaders who’ll head up weekly lectures.

The program is for all levels and career stages, with semester one courses including core strategic planning, advanced strategic planning, account leadership and manager fundamentals.

For a complete list of 2025 course dates, details and registration, go to adschool.org.au

