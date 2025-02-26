AdSchool Unveils New Look For 2025

AdSchool returns in 2025 with a new look and a refreshed range of courses led by a stellar line-up of ad industry leaders.

Providing both in-person and online lectures, tutorials and mentoring sessions, this semester’s facilitators include:

Zac Martin, Planning Director, TBWA\Melbourne

Virginia Pracht, Co-Head of Strategy at TBWA\ Melbourne

Hannah Muirhead, Founder/Strategist, Chapter Brand Leadership,

Graham Alvarez-Jarratt, Strategy Partner, Dentsu Creative

Sebastian Revell, Executive Strategy Partner, Emotive

Simon Wassef, National Chief Strategy & Experience Officer, Clemenger

Lisa Thom, Strategic Brand Manager & Jo Bulline & Nita Davey, Directors, Trilogy Perth

Tori Lopez, Managing Director, Special Group Australia

James Debono, Group Business Director, Leo Burnett Melbourne

Ed Hughes, Client Services Director, BMF Australia

Amanda Fuller, Managing Partner, DDB Remedy Australia,

Plus, a raft of Effie-winning strategists, and agency and client leaders who’ll head up weekly lectures.

The program is for all levels and career stages, with semester one courses including core strategic planning, advanced strategic planning, account leadership and manager fundamentals.

For a complete list of 2025 course dates, details and registration, go to adschool.org.au