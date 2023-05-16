Adobe’s Asia Pacific Marketing Boss Spills The Beans On Digital Trends

Hot on the heels of unveiling his employer’s Digital Trends Report for 2023, Adobe’s Vice President of DX Marketing, Asia Pacific and Japan, Duncan Egan, sat down with B&T to explain exactly what a content supply chain is and why AI needs to be a crucial part of it.

APAC leads the world in mobile users and the adoption of digital payments. With 200 million new mobile internet users between 2019-2022, the region has established itself as the engine of the global digital economy. And as we look to the future, we can expect continued growth.

What do the findings of Adobe’s Digital Trends report mean for creative agencies?

Across ANZ, 88% of senior executives say the demand for content has significantly increased. Customer expectations for content-rich, personalised experiences continue to reach new heights. Yet, competing KPIs and legacy management structures restrict agencies’ day-to-day collaboration and creativity.

Adobe’s Digital Trends report found that 2023 is a year of opportunity for businesses ready to take customer-centricity to the next level.

While the demand for content is at an all-time high, time-poor marketing and customer experience teams state that the lack of time to be creative is their most significant barrier to delivering effective and meaningful content.

How can agencies address the increased demand for content?

To address this, agencies must integrate workflow management tools to streamline practices, including levering artificial intelligence (AI) or automating collaboration processes to allow teams to work more efficiently. The report shows that adopting AI and automating more administrative tasks creates space for higher-value creative work.

New Adobe innovation released at SUMMIT 2023 connects Experience Cloud and Creative Cloud to create a seamless content supply chain. By combining content planning, creation, review, distribution, and marketing tools, agency teams can develop more content in less time.

What other insights about marketing/advertising did the report find?

While demand for content has grown, agencies should avoid falling into the trap of producing content for content’s sake.

Businesses should carefully recognise their customers’ preferences to tailor the cadence and substance of interaction to avoid content fatigue, ensuring they deliver personalisation at scale.

Understanding the customer and the role of content for each stage of the buyer’s journey is crucial, as is a strong understanding of the relationship between content and business strategy.

Investing in new technologies to automate workflows for a streamlined content cycle will strengthen the capacity within the team to make informed creative decisions and develop unique content that treats customers as an individual and improves the customer experience.