Adobe Finds Extra $5M For Film & TV Fund For Underrepresented Creators, Launches New Multilingual Tools

Ahead of the 2025 Sundance Film Festival Adobe has announced new innovations to empower filmmakers, as well as an additional $5 million investment in the Adobe Film & TV Fund to support underrepresented creators and filmmakers. The Adobe Foundation is supporting the Los Angeles creative communities impacted by the recent wildfires with a $1 million charitable grant.

The new investment in the Film & TV Fund brings it to an $11 million fund that has to date supported underrepresented creators and filmmakers in finding career opportunities on-screen and behind the camera. Three filmmakers who were supported through the Adobe Film & TV Fund grant to The Latinx House last year have films premiering at Sundance: María Gabriela Torres, editor of “The Librarians,” Isabel Castro, director of “Selena y Los Dinos,” and Mario Fierro, editor of “Sweet Talkin’ Guy.”

The Adobe Film & TV Fund is partnering with Group Effort Initiative (GEI) to provide Adobe training courses for the next generation of filmmakers, editors and marketers that will be essential for corporate, creative and production jobs in film and television. GEI aims to provide education, training, mentorship and professional development to underrepresented communities in the entertainment industry. Through this partnership, Adobe and GEI will support mid-career advancement for diverse professionals through employer engagement, career outcome analysis and strategy development.

Adobe has also launched new tech to support editors and creatives. A new media intelligence and search panel in Adobe Premiere Pro (beta) addresses a pain point for video editors by letting them quickly locate the perfect film clip from massive libraries of files – a frequent inconvenience that previously meant sifting through gigabytes of files in search of a specific clip. Premiere Pro (beta) now offers new AI-powered caption translation that automates the process of multilingual caption generation, helping video pros connect with audiences worldwide.

“We’re passionate about empowering filmmakers to tell their stories and realise their creative vision,” said Ashley Still, SVP and GM, Adobe Creative Cloud.

“These innovations will bring time savings and career support so they can focus on inspiring and captivating audiences worldwide.”

New After Effects’ innovations provide motion professionals with highly requested performance improvements, including:

Improved Caching – Play back an entire composition faster than ever before. All computers that meet the minimum specifications will be able to play back their entire composition the moment it’s cached.

Improved HDR Support – Accurately import, monitor and export high dynamic range content, resulting in brighter and more vivid motion design work

Frame.io also expanded support for Camera to Cloud (C2C) support for Canon. Customers can now automatically upload and access high-quality footage directly from Canon EOS C80 and EOS C400 cameras in Frame.io, unlocking real-time collaboration, accelerated video workflows and a seamless experience between production and post. C2C revolutionises workflows by automatically uploading media as it’s captured, eliminating the need for manual file transfers. This seamless integration accelerates content creation by providing instant access to media and enabling real-time collaboration through Frame.io’s powerful creative management tools – solving the challenges of remote teamwork and minimising project delays.

To help support the Los Angeles creative communities impacted by the recent wildfires, the Adobe Foundation has made a $1 million charitable grant across the California Community Foundation: Wildfire Recovery Fund and Entertainment Community Fund.

