Adobe Express With Firefly Generative AI Available To Everyone On Desktop Web
Adobe has announced that Express — its all-in-one, AI-powered photo, design, video and document editor is available to everyone on desktop web browsers.
The latest version of the AI-first, all-in-one content creation app with Firefly beta generative AI makes it fast, easy and fun for users of all skill levels to design and share standout content.
Express makes tasks like creating stunning social video content, touching up images, importing, editing and decorating PDFs and laying out amazing designs, fast and easy.
Express is being used by millions of users globally — spanning all skill levels — to create captivating social content, compelling videos, visually stunning PDFs, digital cards and flyers, engaging book reports and resumes, and much more.
Available globally and with Firefly generative AI now supporting prompts in more than 100 languages, it’s even easier for Express users to generate high-quality images, create stunning text effects, streamline workflows and improve productivity in their language of choice, all within Express. These features will come to Express on mobile soon.
“With groundbreaking innovations and generative AI at the core of Express, we’re empowering an ever-expanding user base with an AI-first, all-in-one tool that makes content creation fast, easy and fun,” said Govind Balakrishnan, senior vice president, Adobe Express and Digital Media Services at Adobe.
“The all-new Express is revolutionising how people turn ideas into stunning content and we’re just getting started with exciting innovations across image creation, design, video, audio, PDFs and more still to come.”
Creative Cloud (CC) memberships include the full paid version of Express Premium. CC members can easily access, edit and work with creative assets from Photoshop and Illustrator directly, or add linked files into Express that always stay in sync across apps. Users can also import and enhance PDFs quickly and easily in Express, adding eye-catching text, images, backgrounds, brand logos and more to uplevel any document. Express enables users to collaborate in real-time, and quickly create content for social media or concept approval, all while empowering teams to stay on brand.
For enterprises, Express bridges workflows between creative professionals and marketers through integrations into Creative Cloud applications as well as Experience Manager, Adobe’s CMS solution in Adobe Experience Cloud. Seamless integrations democratise creativity beyond design teams, and enable organisations to create, collaborate and deliver content velocity at scale. With Express and Firefly for Enterprise, any employee across an organisation can generate beautiful, ready-to-share content.
“Adobe Express has empowered our creatives to focus on high-impact, high-value work while equipping other teams with a powerful but easy-to-use design tool. We can bypass repetitive, manual tasks and save time without compromising our brand or creative output,” said Bridget Esposito, vice president and group creative director at Prudential Financial.
“Ensuring that our brand is represented correctly and coherently in the digital world is paramount, and a task that is distributed across many of our global teams. With Adobe Express, we’re creating outstanding and brand uniform content in a way that’s scalable,” said Christina Lehnert, digital brand experience manager at Carl Zeiss AG.
